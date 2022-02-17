No Salah, No Van Dijk, No Worries - Carragher exposes how Liverpool will dominate Europe for the next 10 years

Carragher noted that the Anfield club have made significant young signings over the past transfer windows that had lowered the average age of the squad and that would replace the older team members.

Liverpool's smart signings to replace old stars

The ex-England international referred to the signings of Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota as long-term replacements for established stars like Virgil Van Dijk/Joel Matip, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane/Roberto Firmino.

POOL

Carragher told Goal: “This team’s evolving. You see that with Jota coming in, [Ibrahima] Konate at the back, [Kostas] Tsimikas putting pressure on {Andrew] Robertson, Diaz is 25. The team is evolving over the last 18 months.

“The average age of the team is being brought down because a lot of that team has been together for 4/5 years. They’re not getting old. They’re in the prime of their careers, but that can turn quickly. In 12-18 months, those players will be on the wrong side of 30.”

Carragher praises Liverpool's silent business

Carragher also praised the way Liverpool have done their business, managing the transition so that it does not affect the quality of the team at the moment.

“I think Liverpool have done good business, and there’s talk of getting Carvalho from Fulham as well, another young player and I’d expect another young player to come in in the summer as well," Carragher explained.

AFP

“There haven’t been drastic changes, but they’ve integrated players slowly so it feels like you don’t notice as much that there’s a changing of the guard. That’s the best way to do it.

“Liverpool have done it in a way where it doesn’t feel like they have done it, but when you see the business they’ve done, it’s lowered the age and, in 18 months, I feel like we’ll be looking at a different team."