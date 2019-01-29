Player of Nigerian descent James Olayinka has signed a professional contract with Premier League giants Arsenal.

The youngster who was born on Oct 5, 2000 has decided to commit his long-term future to the London based team now that he is 18 and joins players of Nigerian descents Bukayo Saka and Arthur Okonkwo who signed new deals in the summer of 2018.

Olayinka has been with the Gunners since he was eleven and has featured across several youth teams.

Speaking to the Arsenal website upon signing his new contract, Olayinka stated that he was glad to be able to sign his first professional deal.

He said, “It’s a great feeling. I’ve been here for about 11 or 12 years now, so to finally get to this stage is a dream come true. It’s a proud moment for me and my family.”

Olayinka also stated that new Arsenal manager Unai Emery’s use of youngsters such as midfield prodigy Emile Smith Rowe, Joe Willock, and Eddie Nketiah played a part in his extension and also stated that he intends to continue developing with the youth team.

He said, “For all of us below them I think it gives us hope and lets us know that if you are doing the right things on the pitch and off it, the manager will see it and give you the opportunity. It’s just about taking it when it comes.

“Personally I just want to keep playing well and score a few more goals for the team. In terms of targets for the team, I think we can do better in the Premier League 2 and start picking up some more points, and for the u-18s we’re still in the FA Youth Cup. We’re in the last 16 now so it’s a good chance for us to go one stage further than last year.”

Olayinka hopes to follow Bukayo Saka who is the first player born in 2000 to play for the Gunners.

Despite playing for several England youth teams, Olayinka is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.