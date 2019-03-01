James Harden put up 58 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Miami Heat 121-118 in an NBA encounter played on Friday, March 1.

The 29-year-old scored a minimum of 30 points across 32 games but his streak ended in a home win against the Atlanta Hawks.

He however bounced back putting up 58 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to lead his team to victory.

It was his sixth 50+ point game of the season joining some greats such as Michael Jordan to put up more than five 50 point games in a season.

Wade could not recreate his buzzer beater heroics against the Golden State Warriors as the Rockets cruised to victory.

Harden converted 18 free throws and made eight three points shots as teammate Chris Paul recorded 17 points as he entered the NBA record for the top ten steals and is also in the top ten for assists

NBA results

Kevin Love put up 26 points and eight rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers continued their winning streak as they beat the New York Knicks 125-118 at Madison Square Garden.

Ben Simmons put up a triple-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists as the Philadelphia Sixers beat the Oklahoma Thunder City 108-104.

Another top performer was Tobias Harris who contributed 32 points as Jimmy Butler added 20 points eight rebounds and assists as the Sixers won on the road.

Bojan Bogdanovic put up a season-high of 37 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-115 despite a 42 points and 17 rebounds effort from Karl Anthony Towns.

Reigning champions Golden State Warriors suffered back to back defeats with a 103-96 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Aaron Gordon put up 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Magic to victory as Steph Curry erupted for 33 points but could not lead the team to victory in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Donovan Mitchell put up 24 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 111-104.