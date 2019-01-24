James Harden was again in sensational form again for the Houston Rockets as they recorded a 114-110 win against the New York Knicks in an NBA encounter played on Thursday, January 24.

Harden's 61 point game was the first time was one of the best performances at the Madison Square Garden tied with Kobe Bryant's 61 in 2009 but behind Carmelo Anthony's 62 points for the Knicks in 2014.

He took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his achievement against Knicks.

Harden said, "What an honor it is to do what I love inside of the most famous arena in the 🌎!!!!..... “Where Legends are made” Thank you ....🗽MSG ❤️ #Mecca"

NBA results

The Philadelphia Sixers beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-120 with Joel Embiid contributing 33 points and 19 rebounds while Ben Simmons recorded a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists.

The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 110-106, the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-103 at home.

The Los Angeles Clippers recorded a 111-99 win over the Miami Heat with Tobias Harris the star with 31 points.

The Brooklyn Nets made it five straight wins after a 114-110 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Kemba Walker put up 22 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Memphis Grizzles 118-107.

Donovan Mitchell put up 35 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls 121-101, while Blake Griffin dropped 37 points as the Detriot Pistons beat the New Orleans Pelicans 98-94.