Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly ready to splash £100m on Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho.

The 18-year-old England international has been one of football revelations over the past year.

Sancho who moved from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City may be set for a return to England.

Sancho has been a consistent performer for Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season, contributing 10 assists the highest in the German first division.

The youngster is among the best young prospects in Europe and Manchester United are ready to bring him back to England.

Manchester United reportedly are set for a rebuilding process which involves a triple swoop for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ivan Rakitic in the summer transfer window and Sancho is now the latest big name linked with a move to Old Trafford.

According to a report by the Telegraph, Manchester United will hope to turn their attention to Sancho if they make the Champions League next season Sancho will be the club’s primary target in the transfer window.

The report also states that Manchester United will have to battle with reigning Ligue 1 champions, Paris-Saint Germain.

The French champions are reportedly willing to pay a similar amount needed to lure Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.