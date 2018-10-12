news

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has stated that a possible £100million fee for his signature is mad.

The 18-year-old forward has been called up by Gareth Southgate for their UEFA Nations League encounter against Croatia and Spain.

Sancho who is the most talked about teenage football sensation by the British media gave his opinion on an extravagant fee that has been reported it will take to price him away from the Signal Iduna Park.

He said, “That's mad!' Sancho said with a laugh when told of that figure. 'Woah!

“That's... I don't know... I don't know what to say to that.”

Sancho who was offloaded by Premier League champions Manchester City , however, did not rule out a possible return to the English top flight.

He said, “I don't know. It's the future. You never know what could happen, so we wait and see.”

Sancho also revealed the importance of getting a call-up to the senior team at such an early age.

He said, “It means a lot to me, especially my family. When I was a young kid, I always dreamed of obviously playing for my country.

“That's the biggest thing that could ever happen to a young kid like me.

“It would be a dream come true (to make my debut against Croatia). I couldn't ask for anything better than that.

“Obviously I just have to keep on working hard in training and see what the manager does. It means a lot to me, especially my family.”