Iwobi's Everton set to take on miserable Watford.

Alex Iwobi especially had a poor showing on the day after he scuffed his team's best chance with a mistimed kick. Although he has retained his manager's trust, the 25-year-old will be looking to help his team get back to winning ways against the Hornets. The Super Eagles player returned from injury last time out and could have been excused for his dreary performance last weekend.

Iwobi has taken on much more creative responsibility since the arrival of new manager, Rafa Benitez. His approach to games has changed and is more direct than it used to be. He has given credit to his new manager for his renewed form which has earned a goal and an assist so far and he will be looking to build on that against Watford this weekend. Iwobi said of Benitez

The manager is always talking to me and trying to help me,” the 25-year-old told Everton tv. "It's helped me a lot so far this season.

“It’s not just me, of course, but the whole team [he speaks to].

“My confidence is playing a big part, too. I’m pushing a bit more up the field and getting involved in attacks.

“I just need to add more goals and assists, like the manager wants.

“With the manager, he doesn’t give us any rest, he’s onto us 24/7. This is what we need.

“You can see everyone’s playing with a lot of confidence. That big motivation is there [to continue achieving positive results].

“We’ve started off very well, but we have to keep going until the end. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

With expected absences to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Benitez is not expecting things to go so easy as they will miss the thrust that Doucoure brings to the team as well as Calvert-Lewin's towering presence upfront.

It will not be all doom and gloom however as the return of Richarlison should be more than enough to help guide the team towards a victory to end their poor run without one at the third time of asking.

---

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

----