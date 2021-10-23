RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Iwobi's Everton set to take on miserable Watford.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Pulse Contributor

The Nigerian forward will be looking to impress his manager with a performance against Watford on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi.
Alex Iwobi.

Everton is set to take on Watford in the Premier League on Saturday at Goodison Park. Claudio Ranieri's side are still reeling from the 5-0 demolition served them by Liverpool last weekend. This will give the Toffees a chance to get things going again after a poor home performance against West Ham United last weekend. The Toffees were beaten 1-0 by the London club in their second consecutive fixture without a win.

Recommended articles

Alex Iwobi especially had a poor showing on the day after he scuffed his team's best chance with a mistimed kick. Although he has retained his manager's trust, the 25-year-old will be looking to help his team get back to winning ways against the Hornets. The Super Eagles player returned from injury last time out and could have been excused for his dreary performance last weekend.

Iwobi has taken on much more creative responsibility since the arrival of new manager, Rafa Benitez. His approach to games has changed and is more direct than it used to be. He has given credit to his new manager for his renewed form which has earned a goal and an assist so far and he will be looking to build on that against Watford this weekend. Iwobi said of Benitez

The manager is always talking to me and trying to help me,” the 25-year-old told Everton tv. "It's helped me a lot so far this season.

“It’s not just me, of course, but the whole team [he speaks to].

“My confidence is playing a big part, too. I’m pushing a bit more up the field and getting involved in attacks.

“I just need to add more goals and assists, like the manager wants.

“With the manager, he doesn’t give us any rest, he’s onto us 24/7. This is what we need.

“You can see everyone’s playing with a lot of confidence. That big motivation is there [to continue achieving positive results].

“We’ve started off very well, but we have to keep going until the end. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

With expected absences to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Benitez is not expecting things to go so easy as they will miss the thrust that Doucoure brings to the team as well as Calvert-Lewin's towering presence upfront.

It will not be all doom and gloom however as the return of Richarlison should be more than enough to help guide the team towards a victory to end their poor run without one at the third time of asking.

---

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 Super Eagles players with five-star performance in Europe on Thursday

Top 5 Super Eagles players with five-star performance in Europe on Thursday

Slick Man City blow away Brighton

Slick Man City blow away Brighton

2 assists & 1 goals in 29 : Emmanuel Dennis feasted on Everton's capitulation

2 assists & 1 goals in 29 : Emmanuel Dennis feasted on Everton's capitulation

Exclusive: Super Falcons coach reveals plots against Ghana ahead of 2022 AWCON qualifier in Accra

Exclusive: Super Falcons coach reveals plots against Ghana ahead of 2022 AWCON qualifier in Accra

Mead nets hat-trick as England women thrash Northern Ireland

Mead nets hat-trick as England women thrash Northern Ireland

Oshimen helps Napoli demolish Legia Warsaw in Cameo performance.

Oshimen helps Napoli demolish Legia Warsaw in Cameo performance.

Chelsea hit Norwich for seven, Man City beat Brighton

Chelsea hit Norwich for seven, Man City beat Brighton

Iwobi's Everton set to take on miserable Watford.

Iwobi's Everton set to take on miserable Watford.

Can Emmanuel Dennis' lead Watford to a first Ranieri win?

Can Emmanuel Dennis' lead Watford to a first Ranieri win?

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe