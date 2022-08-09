TRANSFERS

Alex Iwobi gets new partner as Everton announce Amadou Onana from Lille

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 20-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of Europe's most gifted players and will be looking to form a formidable partnership with Nigeria's Alex Iwobi.

It's the Onana time at Everton.
It's the Onana time at Everton.

Premier League club Everton has announced the signing of Belgium International Amadou Onana on a long term.

Read Also

Onana has put pen to paper on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee that will see him stay at Goodison Park from LOSC Lille until the summer of 2027.

"Belgium international Amadou Onana has signed for Everton from LOSC Lille for an undisclosed fee, agreeing a five-year contract until the end of June 2027," a statement on the club website stated.

The 20-year-old becomes the club's fifth signing this summer after the arrival of James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Dwight McNeill and Conor Coady.

'I’ll be back stronger' - Victor Moses makes promise after injury

What next for Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye?

Nigerian Players’ Review: Iwobi, Aribo, Alhassan, Olusegun, Awoniyi

Speaking during his unveiling, the youngster says the chance to play for Lampard, the fans and how the club showed it really wanted him played key role in his decision to leave the Ligue 1.

“It feels great to join Everton. I know it’s a big, big club, one of the biggest in England,” Onana told evertontv. “It’s something I want to be part of for many years."

“Everyone here showed they really wanted me and they have a plan for me, so I really appreciated the talks I had with the manager and Director of Football [Kevin Thelwell]. They told me how they wanted me to play and I enjoyed it.

“They both have a lot of ambition and that’s the type of guy I am so it matches.

“The manager was one of the big reasons. He played at the highest level, won many things and was a midfielder, too. It means a lot to have interest from him and I think he can teach me many things.

Alex Iwobi, who had a good game despite Everton's defeat to Chelsea, could line up alongside Onana in midfield.
Alex Iwobi, who had a good game despite Everton's defeat to Chelsea, could line up alongside Onana in midfield. Imago

“The Everton fans are amazing. I saw their support last season and it’s also one of the reasons why I chose Everton. I am looking forward to meeting them at Goodison and, just hearing about the atmosphere, I get goosebumps.

“Blue is my favourite colour, too! I am going to give everything for the Club and our supporters.”

The Belgian youngster is known for his powerful, fast, technically ability. His ability to play a range of central-midfield roles could see him line up alongside Nigeria's Alex Iwobi, who impressed in a new midfield role for the Toffees against Chelsea.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • It's the Onana time at Everton.

    Alex Iwobi gets new partner as Everton announce Amadou Onana from Lille

  • Victor Moses makes promise after injury

    'I’ll be back stronger' - Victor Moses makes promise after injury

  • Maduka Okoye lost the battle to become Watford's number one

    What next for Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye?

Recommended articles

Alex Iwobi gets new partner as Everton announce Amadou Onana from Lille

Alex Iwobi gets new partner as Everton announce Amadou Onana from Lille

'I'm terrible at goodbyes' - Serena Williams announces retirement in VOGUE's latest cover

'I'm terrible at goodbyes' - Serena Williams announces retirement in VOGUE's latest cover

'I’ll be back stronger' - Victor Moses makes promise after injury

'I’ll be back stronger' - Victor Moses makes promise after injury

What next for Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye?

What next for Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye?

Tobi Amusan: Achieving Nigerian Excellence, one hurdle at a time

Tobi Amusan: Achieving Nigerian Excellence, one hurdle at a time

‘We were unfortunate’ - Alex Iwobi says Everton can compete against any team

‘We were unfortunate’ - Alex Iwobi says Everton can compete against any team

Trending

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala
SUPER FALCONS

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle