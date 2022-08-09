Alex Iwobi gets new partner as Everton announce Amadou Onana from Lille

Onana has put pen to paper on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee that will see him stay at Goodison Park from LOSC Lille until the summer of 2027.

"Belgium international Amadou Onana has signed for Everton from LOSC Lille for an undisclosed fee, agreeing a five-year contract until the end of June 2027," a statement on the club website stated.

The 20-year-old becomes the club's fifth signing this summer after the arrival of James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre, Dwight McNeill and Conor Coady.

ALSO READ

Ambitious Onana to give everything to play for the club and fans

Speaking during his unveiling, the youngster says the chance to play for Lampard, the fans and how the club showed it really wanted him played key role in his decision to leave the Ligue 1.

“It feels great to join Everton. I know it’s a big, big club, one of the biggest in England,” Onana told evertontv. “It’s something I want to be part of for many years."

“Everyone here showed they really wanted me and they have a plan for me, so I really appreciated the talks I had with the manager and Director of Football [Kevin Thelwell]. They told me how they wanted me to play and I enjoyed it.

On his ambitions

“They both have a lot of ambition and that’s the type of guy I am so it matches.

“The manager was one of the big reasons. He played at the highest level, won many things and was a midfielder, too. It means a lot to have interest from him and I think he can teach me many things.

Imago

“The Everton fans are amazing. I saw their support last season and it’s also one of the reasons why I chose Everton. I am looking forward to meeting them at Goodison and, just hearing about the atmosphere, I get goosebumps.

“Blue is my favourite colour, too! I am going to give everything for the Club and our supporters.”