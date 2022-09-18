Iwobi shines bright like a diamond as Frank Lampard’s Everton grabs first win

Neal Maupay scored the only goal of the game - his first the Merseyside club, ensuring Frank Lampard’s team tasted victory for the first time after four consecutive Premier League draws with Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Leeds and Liverpool, and two defeats in preceding games.

The result now leaves West Ham - who have scored just three goals after their first six league games, rooted in the relegation zone going into the international break.

The first half did not see many chance, save for Kurt Zouma’s looping header on the stroke of halftime, which was comfortably caught by Asmir Begovic who deputising for the injured Jordan Pickford.

Everton’s duo of Demarai Gray and Amadou Onana also showed glimpses of quality, but their threat resulted in nothing meaningful.

The Goodison Park, however, saw better action after the resumption.

Gray cut in from the left only to fire straight at Lukasz Fabianski, before Frank Lampard’s men finally produced some quality and broke the deadlock.

Alex Iwobi split the lines to find Maupay, who turned and unleashed a snapshot that rifled into the bottom corner.

A first goal since mid-February for the Frenchman raised his side’s performance level, and with momentum firmly with the hosts, the influential Gray was unfortunate not to create a goal when his cross flashed across the face of goal, but evaded a touch from anybody and flew out of play.

West Ham needed a response after an abject showing in the first 70 minutes. Substitute Saïd Benrahma nearly found them an unlikely equaliser, as he was allowed too much space outside the box before his shot rattled the post.

Maxwel Cornet was next to go close, as he sprinted free on the left before firing at goal, only for Begović to tip over.

Everton were able to hold on, with their new centre-back partnership of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski providing the experience and solidity necessary to hold the Hammers off.