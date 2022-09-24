Photos: Iwobi reacts as the Super Eagles play a draw against Algeria B team

Joba Ogunwale
The Everton star was in action as Nigeria played out a score draw against Algeria's home-based players.

Iwobi was in action for Nigeria against Algeria
Iwobi was in action for Nigeria against Algeria

Everton star Alex Iwobi has reacted to Nigeria's 2-2 draw against Algeria's B team on Friday.

The Super Eagles played out an entertaining match against Algeria's domestic player ahead of the big one on Tuesday.

Iwobi was among the goalscorers, coming on to score after Algeria had taken a first-half lead. Cyriel Dessers was Nigeria's other goalscorer, as both teams played out an entertaining match.

Following the match, Iwobi took to Twitter to share his thoughts. The Everton midfielder said it was a good preparation ahead of the proper match on Tuesday.

Iwobi said: Good Test, We Go Again Tuesday.

The match served as a warm-up for Nigeria's clash against Algeria's national team.

Initially, the home-based Eagles were supposed to play Algeria's B team, but their failure to qualify for the Africa Nations Championship meant the Super Eagles had to use it as a warm-up match.

Tuesday's encounter will be the first meeting between the two sides since Algeria defeated Nigeria 1-0 in October 2020.

The Super Eagles will be seeking their first win over Algeria since 2017, having lost their last two games, including the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro will be without some of his key players due to injuries, but he can still count on players like Iwobi, Ola Aina, and Calving Bassey.

The match will take place at the Oran Olympic Stadium, with kick-off set for 8 PM.

