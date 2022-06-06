SUPER EAGLES

Iwobi, Odemwingie call on God for help after Owo Catholic church terrorist attack

Joba Ogunwale
It was a bloody Sunday in the city of Owo as over 20 people lost their lives to a terrorist attack.

Super Eagles stars, past and present, have reacted to the terrorist attack that happened at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo, Ondo State.

It was a bloody Sunday in Owo as armed men reportedly stormed the St Francis Catholic Church and opened fire on the worshippers, which left over 20 people reportedly dead.

The tragic incident which happened while the service was going on has generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians. Super Eagles stars, both past and present, have also lent their voice to the unfortunate incident.

Ex-West Brom star Peter Odemwingie was the first Nigerian star to react to the sad news. The retired Super Eagles striker, who is known for his religious views, shared a scripture from the bible as he called on Nigerians to remain steadfast.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi also reacted to the tragic incident by calling on God to help Nigeria. The Everton star, who is currently in the country for Nigeria's game against Sierra Leone, took to his social media accounts to speak on the incident.

The 26-year-old said on his Twitter account: God… Please Guide & Protect Us.

It is not the first time Nigerian stars will lend their voices to social issues and injustice in the country. The players also spoke out during the End Sars campaign that led to the killings of youths in Lekki in October 2020.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

