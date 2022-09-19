Video: Iwobi, Ndidi and other Super Eagles stars meet in Paris for Algeria clash

The Super Eagles will take on the Desert Warriors in a highly anticipated friendly encounter at the Oran Olympic Stadium on September 27.

Nigeria's coach Jose Peseiro has called up 25 players for the encounter, and some of them met in Paris ahead of a trip to Algiers.

Super Eagles stars meet in Paris for Algeria clash

In a video shared by Ojb Sports, the players were seen in high spirits as they shared pleasantries. In-form Everton star Alex Iwobi and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi were among the players that met in the French capital.

Also, Ajax's new star Calvin Bassey, Torino's Ola Aina, and Cremonese's Cyriel Dessers joined the players. France-based Terem Moffi and Moses Simon were not left out, while Hertha Berlin's Chidera Ejuke was also pictured.

A huge boost for Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

The arrival of these players will be a delight for Peseiro, whose preparation for the encounter has been far from perfect. The Super Eagles will be without Ahmed Musa, Henry Onyekuru, and Leon Balogun, who have all pulled out from the squad due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad's Umar Sadiq and Napoli's Victor Osimhen will not feature, either, due to injuries. It is a far from ideal situation for Peseiro, but he can still count on the services of some established players like Iwobi, Simon, and Ndidi.