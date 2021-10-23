Iwobi could not save Everton from late capitulation.

The fans from the blue side of Merseyside would have felt it was only a tiny slip in a long season and barely anything to lose sleep over. Little did they know what came next. Watford fans on the other hand were starting to worry if changing managers was the best line of action after their team's toothless display in his debut outing in the dugout. Only one week later and both teams could not have had more contrasting stories to tell.

Rafa Benitez going into this match bemoaned injuries to his key players and the returning Richarlison was only fit enough for a place on the bench, alongside Alex Iwobi. Everton went ahead twice, first through a Tom Davies goal in the first half before being pegged back by the irrepressible Watford. Richarlison put them ahead again shortly after he came off the bench in the 63rd minute but the Hornets had other plans.

Iwobi was brought on to improve the odds of an Everton win in the 77th minute but that only served as a precursor to a rampant closing that Watford had in store. From the 78th minute onwards, it was all Watford as they scored 4 more goals before the game ended, consigning Everton to a second consecutive defeat at home.

A stunned Benitez in his post-match comments said:

"At the end, we scored two goals and it was not easy. Richarlison came on the pitch, scored and the fans were behind the team.

"Everything was positive and then we started making mistakes. We gave them a chance to have a corner that we could do better and then we couldn't defend the corner."

"Every time they regained the ball we were in a bad position or making a mistake, giving them hope, more belief on the counter-attack."

The Toffees will face Wolverhampton Wanderers next and look to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

---

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

----