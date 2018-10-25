news

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi and his teammates trained in Portugal for their Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon.

Both sides have won all their previous two games and are in contention for the top spot as they face each other in a doubleheader.

The Arsenal superstars travelled to Portugal in a happy mood on the back of ten consecutive victories and are just three wins away from equalling their club record of 14 victories.

Star players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan who missed the last trip to Azerbaijan Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette and youngster Matteo Guendouzi were all seen laughing as the Gunners practised in Portugal.

Returning to the team were Mohamed Elneny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos both recovered from recent injury troubles.

Speaking after the win against Leicester City, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery called on supporters of the club to be patient.

He said, “I think we need to continue with the calm, with thinking each match like a big possibility to continue in our way.

“And for us, it's very important to win against Leicester because they are behind us, but near, and I think we are creating a big distance for another team that is behind us.

“And then in front we are looking near other teams like Liverpool, like Manchester City, like Chelsea , but for us it isn't important for us to think about the end.”

The game between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon takes place on Thursday, October 25 at 5:55 PM Nigerian time.