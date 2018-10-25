Pulse.ng logo
Iwobi, Arsenal train for Sporting Lisbon in Europa League

Iwobi, Arsenal teammates train in Portugal for Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon have both won their opening two games as they clash in Portugal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex Iwobi and Hector Bellerin play Alex Iwobi was having fun in Portugal as they prepare for Sporting Lisbon (Arsenal)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi and his teammates trained in Portugal for their Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon.

Both sides have won all their previous two games and are in contention for the top spot as they face each other in a doubleheader.

Alex Iwobi stats

The Arsenal superstars travelled to Portugal in a happy mood on the back of ten consecutive victories and are just three wins away from equalling their club record of 14 victories.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka play The Arsenal stars were having fun on the pitch of Arsenal (Arsenal)

 

Star players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan who missed the last trip to Azerbaijan Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette and youngster Matteo Guendouzi were all seen laughing as the Gunners practised in Portugal.

Returning to the team were Mohamed Elneny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos both recovered from recent injury troubles.

Alexandre Lacazette play Arsenal are on a ten game winning streak (Arsenal)

 

Speaking after the win against Leicester City, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery called on supporters of the club to be patient.

He said, “I think we need to continue with the calm, with thinking each match like a big possibility to continue in our way.

Arsenal

“And for us, it's very important to win against Leicester because they are behind us, but near, and I think we are creating a big distance for another team that is behind us.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny play Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon both won their opening two games (Arsenal)

 

“And then in front we are looking near other teams like Liverpool, like Manchester City, like Chelsea , but for us it isn't important for us to think about the end.”

The game between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon takes place on Thursday, October 25 at 5:55 PM Nigerian time.

