Iwobi and Dessers on target but Super Eagles fail to beat Algeria B team

Joba Ogunwale
The three-time African champions were unable to see off the challenge of Algeria's home-based players.

Super Eagles in training
Everton star Alex Iwobi and Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers were both on target as Nigeria played out a 2-2 draw against Algeria's B team.

The match served as a warm-up encounter before the national teams face each other in a highly anticipated friendly encounter on Tuesday, September 27.

Initially, the home-based Eagles were scheduled to face Algeria's domestic players, but their failure to qualify for the Africa Nations Championship meant the Super Eagles had to step in.

Super Eagles coach Joe Peseiro named a strong starting lineup, which included Maduka Okoye, Ola Aina, William Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor, Ebube Duru, Chidozie Awaziem, Frank Onyeka, Chidera Ejuke, Ralph Nwadike, Ademola Lookman, and Taiwo Awoniyi.

The match started with the Super Eagles dominating possession, but it was Algeria's home-based side that went into the break with a one-goal lead.

However, Peserio made a couple of changes following the restart. It turned out to be the right decision, as Dessers and Iwobi turned the game around for Nigeria.

However, it was not enough to give them the win as Algeria also scored a second goal to end the match 2-2. Nonetheless, it was a good tune-up test for the three-time African champions ahead of the main clash on Tuesday.

It also allowed Peseiro to try out some of the new players he invited for the clash. Nigeria's match against Algeria will take place at the Oran Olympic Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 PM on Tuesday.

