AFCON 2021: Ivory Coast humiliate holders Algeria in 3-1 mauling

Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare were the goalscorers as Patrice Beaumelle's side outplayed Algeria in all areas at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Algeria failed to win a game in the defense of their 2019 title, drawing against Sierra Leone in the first match and losing to both Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast.

Algeria showed no will to fight

Algeria came into the game needing to win but it was the West Africans who started the game with more intent, creating three chances within the first five minutes.

Ivory Coast continued to prod, sizing up their opponents with every chance they got to go forward.

Beaumelle's side went ahead in the 22nd minute through a sweeping attacking move.

Franck Kessie and Nicholas Pepe cut through the Algerian defence, exchanging quick passes before the AC Milan man applied a smart finish to give Ivory Coast the lead.

Ivory Coast continued to dominate the game with Algeria showing no will or urgency to win.

The West Africans doubled their lead from a simple Serge Aurier left-wing free-kick with Ibrahim Sangare allowed a free header in the Algerian penalty area.

Mahrez stinker sees history repeat itself

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi brought on Islam Slimani at the beginning of the second half in place of Said Benrahma in a bid to improve their attacking output.

However, it was Ivory Coast that got the next goal. Arsenal's Nicholas Pepe scored a cracking goal that his lively performance deserved.

Algeria were handed a lifeline back into the encounter when they were awarded a relatively soft penalty in the 60th minute.

However, Riyad Mahrez's terrible AFCON was to continue as the Manchester City forward hit the base of the post from 18 yards out.

Ivory Coast made a raft of changes as they brought out key players such as Aurier, Pepe, and Sangare with an eye on the Round-of-16.

Algeria finally found the back of the net for the first time this tournament when Sofiane Bendebka scored a header from an acrobatic assist by Aissa Mandi.