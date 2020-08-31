Didier Drogba was shockingly disqualified from the Ivory Coast FA presidency by the elections committee on August 27, 2020.

However, Asamoah Gyan who believes Didier Drogba has paid his dues to football in Ivory Coast and the African continental as a whole says the former skipper of the Elephants should be given the opportunity to take up leadership position in football administration.

” Football legends deserves a place in administration. Didier Drogba has seen it all with the national team and club teams.” Gyan wrote on Twitter.

“I am for his transition into management and support his bid….allow fair playing ground and let the people/association decided” Gyan concluded.