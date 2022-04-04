Kylian Mbappe has once again refused to confirm his decision on future as speculation continues to surround the 23-year-old striker's future at PSG.
'It's possible' - Mbappe confirms he could remain at PSG
The 23-year-old French superstar says he could remain at the Par de Princes next summer and also insists he hasnt made a decision on his future following PSGs demolition of Lorient on Sunday
The young French striker is unarguably one of the hottest strikers in Europe and one of the best players on the planet.
Mbappe continues to be linked with a move away from Paris after multiple reports claimed he had turned down the French club's offer to extend his contract with PSG on multiple occasions with rumors claiming the French star's next destination will be at the Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid.
Kyian Mbappe's current contract expires at the end of the summer and has previously stated his intention to seek a new challenge outside of Ligue 1.
Speaking after PSG's 5-1 thrashing of Lorient on Sunday night, April 3 in Ligue 1, the French attacker told Amazon Prime:
"There are new elements, a fair amount of factors to take into account. Like I've said, it's not an easy decision. I'm trying to make the best one along with those close to me.
I'm taking my time to make the best possible decision. If I had made my decision, I would've announced it. Is it possible to stay at PSG? Yes, of course."
Mbappe's recent comments seem to hint that, there is still a slim chance for PSG to convince him to remain at the club as he hasn't yet committed to Los Blancos just yet.
However, Real Madrid will remain confident Mbappe will choose prestige or history over money as it remains unclear what the 'new elements' Mbappe reffered to means.
What is clear is that we can expect the French superstar to make his decision regarding his future, as soon as possible.
