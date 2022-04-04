TRANSFERS

'It's possible' - Mbappe confirms he could remain at PSG

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 23-year-old French superstar says he could remain at the Par de Princes next summer and also insists he hasnt made a decision on his future following PSGs demolition of Lorient on Sunday

Kylian Mbappe offers a glimmer of hope for PSG stay
Kylian Mbappe offers a glimmer of hope for PSG stay

Kylian Mbappe has once again refused to confirm his decision on future as speculation continues to surround the 23-year-old striker's future at PSG.

Recommended articles

The young French striker is unarguably one of the hottest strikers in Europe and one of the best players on the planet.

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
Kylian Mbappe (PSG) pulse senegal

Mbappe continues to be linked with a move away from Paris after multiple reports claimed he had turned down the French club's offer to extend his contract with PSG on multiple occasions with rumors claiming the French star's next destination will be at the Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG in the win against Lorient on Sunday
Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG in the win against Lorient on Sunday Imago

Kyian Mbappe's current contract expires at the end of the summer and has previously stated his intention to seek a new challenge outside of Ligue 1.

Speaking after PSG's 5-1 thrashing of Lorient on Sunday night, April 3 in Ligue 1, the French attacker told Amazon Prime:

"There are new elements, a fair amount of factors to take into account. Like I've said, it's not an easy decision. I'm trying to make the best one along with those close to me.

I'm taking my time to make the best possible decision. If I had made my decision, I would've announced it. Is it possible to stay at PSG? Yes, of course."

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe Pulse Nigeria

Mbappe's recent comments seem to hint that, there is still a slim chance for PSG to convince him to remain at the club as he hasn't yet committed to Los Blancos just yet.

However, Real Madrid will remain confident Mbappe will choose prestige or history over money as it remains unclear what the 'new elements' Mbappe reffered to means.

What is clear is that we can expect the French superstar to make his decision regarding his future, as soon as possible.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Paul Onuachu scored a hattrick for Genk against Eupen

    Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

  • Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy meal during Ramadan

    Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

  • Kylian Mbappe offers a glimmer of hope for PSG stay

    'It's possible' - Mbappe confirms he could remain at PSG

Recommended articles

Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

'It's possible' - Mbappe confirms he could remain at PSG

'It's possible' - Mbappe confirms he could remain at PSG

Okoye's unjust criticism needs to stop, Uzoho's error against Ghana proves that

Okoye's unjust criticism needs to stop, Uzoho's error against Ghana proves that

Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Trending

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel ends 13 years of marriage with former journalist wife Sissi

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel splits from 13 year old marriage to former journalist wife Sissi
TRANSFERS

Arsenal want Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's replacement

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
SPL

After World Cup disappointment, Super Eagles trio suffer another derby defeat

Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo.
TRANSFERS

Mohamed Salah makes Liverpool U-turn, close to agreeing incredible long-term contract

Mo Salah close to securing long-term future at Liverpool in transfer blow to potential suitors
SERIE A

Napoli pass crucial Atalanta test without top scorer Victor Osimhen

Napoli piled on the pressure on Serie A leaders AC Milan with an important win over Atalanta without Super Eagles star Osimhen.
TRANSFERS

'He's our Captain,we want him to stay' - Thomas Tuchel wants new Chelsea deal for Azpilicueta

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel positive about Chelsea contract extension for Cesar Azpilicueta

Moses Simon sits out Nantes thrilling victory at Clermont Foot

Moses Simon (IMAGO/PanoramiC)
SUPER EAGLES

Everton and Alex Iwobi slip into relegation battle following loss to West Ham

Everton's Alex Iwobi