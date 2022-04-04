'It's possible' - Mbappe confirms he could remain at PSG

The young French striker is unarguably one of the hottest strikers in Europe and one of the best players on the planet.

pulse senegal

Mbappe continues to be linked with a move away from Paris after multiple reports claimed he had turned down the French club's offer to extend his contract with PSG on multiple occasions with rumors claiming the French star's next destination will be at the Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid.

Imago

Kyian Mbappe's current contract expires at the end of the summer and has previously stated his intention to seek a new challenge outside of Ligue 1.

Speaking after PSG's 5-1 thrashing of Lorient on Sunday night, April 3 in Ligue 1, the French attacker told Amazon Prime:

"There are new elements, a fair amount of factors to take into account. Like I've said, it's not an easy decision. I'm trying to make the best one along with those close to me.

I'm taking my time to make the best possible decision. If I had made my decision, I would've announced it. Is it possible to stay at PSG? Yes, of course."

Pulse Nigeria

Mbappe's recent comments seem to hint that, there is still a slim chance for PSG to convince him to remain at the club as he hasn't yet committed to Los Blancos just yet.

However, Real Madrid will remain confident Mbappe will choose prestige or history over money as it remains unclear what the 'new elements' Mbappe reffered to means.