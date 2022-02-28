'It's not my business' - Xavi refuses to confirm Dembele's future after heroics against Bilbao

The Catalan giants opened the scoring in the first half through red-hot January signing Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in the 37th minute to put the give the home side a 1-0 lead at half-time.

However, Barcelona stretched their lead even further as soon as Dembele came on in the 67th minute for a wasteful Ferran Torres.

The 24-year-old Frenchman put Barcelona 2-0 up in the 73rd minute, before creating two assists in quick succession for Luuk De Jong in the 90th minute and Memphis Depay in the 93rd to complete a resounding 4-0 rout at the Camp Nou.

Speaking after the game on Sunday night, Barcelona coach Xavi specifically commented on Dembele while also hailing his performance against Bilbao.

"Can Dembélé stay? It's not my business. It's his and the club's. He is very professional and I have always defended him. Today we saw the Dembélé we always want to see." he said.

"Dembélé renewing? I don't think it's the right time to talk about it. It's between him and the club. In football nothing is impossible. I think that he can be the best in his position if he's guided well." Xavi added.

Barcelona's win against Athletic Bilbao now means they remain undefeated in their last seven matches in all competitions and are now fourth on the La Liga table, one point below third-placed Real Betis - as the race for Champions League continues.