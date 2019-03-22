Rohr left out Iheanacho for the first time since he took over as Super Eagles boss and the Franco-German coach said he has not been impressed by the Leicester City forward.

Iheanacho’s has had an underwhelming season at Leicester City where he has managed just one goal in 25 Premier League outings so far this term.

Asked about Iheanacho’s absence from the squad at a press conference ahead of the Seychelles game, Rohr said he wanted to give other players a chance.

“I told him why he is not on the list. I want to see other strikers,” Rohr said.

“This is the last opportunity to invite other people because there is no other FIFA window before we have to do our first list.”

He also said he left Iheanacho so the forward could stay back at Leicester City to work and impress new manager Brendan Rodgers.

Then came the scathing warning to the 22-year-old.

“Also we are not really satisfied with his performances in the last time and I think he has to be more professional,” Rohr added.

“It's not good all the time to be funny. You must show that you are serious, working every day in the training session and show that you are to come back in the team, at the club and also with us.”