Super Eagles players Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will have to leave their friendship aside when Everton and Leicester City clash in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

Alex Iwobi has one goal in the Carabao Cup this season (Getty Images) Getty Images

Iwobi has been impressive for Everton in the Carabao Cup where he has scored one goal while Iheanacho has two in the same competition for Leicester City. Ndidi has played in two games in the competition.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored twice in the Carabao Cup this season (PA) PA

From the Carabao Cup draw that held on Thursday, October 31, Manchester United will hold Colchester, defending champions Manchester City will travel to Oxford United while Aston Villa will battle Liverpool at home.