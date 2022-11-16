It’s going to be difficult but the Black Stars can qualify from the group – Stephen Appiah

Evans Annang
Stephen Appiah, former captain of the Black Stars has expressed his optimism about the chances of the national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He said though Ghana is in a tough group, the Black Stars can make it to the round of 16 if they remain focused and take one game at a time.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, the former Juventus star asserted the Black Stars admitted it is going to be difficult considering the group but did not rule Ghana out of the tournament.

“It’s going to be difficult, 2006 when we went to the World Cup in Germany we were underdogs”, Appiah tells Al Jazeera.

“We played against Italy we lost our first game and beat Czech Republic 2-0 who were number two in the world, played USA, number 5 in the world, we beat them. We are capable of doing that. We have to take it game after game”.

Appiah added: “We play Portugal and not thinking about Uruguay. We concentrate on Portugal game and see what will happen. Our players are good”.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

It's going to be difficult but the Black Stars can qualify from the group – Stephen Appiah

