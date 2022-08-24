It's another Football Season! Here are a few tips to game responsibly

Betting indeed presents an opportunity to make money and whilst the majority of the population can treat it as recreation and spend only what they can afford to risk, for some it can be more difficult.

What is Responsible Gaming?

Let me tell you a bit about King Jay. King Jay is a football lover. He has studied the trends and knows a lot about the European Premiere League, LaLiga, Serie A, you name it. He has set aside X amount for gaming this period. He has a bank account dedicated to this and has set alarms on his phone for gaming periods. King Jay takes breaks, stays off when he gets to his set limit, remains deliberate, and stays responsible when betting.

Responsible gaming is simply about using online betting for fun and entertainment's sake. What many refer to as gambling responsibly means taking breaks, not using it as a source of income, only doing it with money that they can afford to lose, and setting limits for yourself (both with time and money). As everything, it should be done with moderation.

BetKing, a sports betting and digital entertainment company offering services across Africa (Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia & Ghana) know how important responsible gaming is and is taking steps to ensure customers are doing it wisely. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you along the way.

Stay in control of the game: The key to online betting responsibly is your mindset. Understand that online betting is a source of fun and entertainment, not a quick path to getting rich. Betting is and should be a social activity. You should do it for entertainment and fun. You should do it with friends and family. A king always exercises the power of self-discipline and self-restraint.

Set a time and money limit aside: Be intentional with the amount to spend on betting. You should set aside a particular amount for gaming and stick to this. Also, keep track of the amount of time you spend on gaming and note when you are going overboard. Always remember why you set out in the first place. Set a time limit or alarm on your phone, and when that time is up – quit!

Take regular breaks: Online betting is not a full-time job remember? It can continuously cause you to lose track of time and perspective so do well to take a break at regular intervals.

Stick to amounts you can afford: Do not use money meant for household bills, groceries, or other important expenses on gambling. Think of money set aside for online betting as an entertainment expense, like going to the movies.

BetKing, a company that supports and promotes responsible gaming

As more fans engage with sports betting and entertainment in Nigeria, BetKing is actively prioritizing responsibility – which is also reflected in their investments & initiatives designed to positively impact communities where they operate and beyond. Not only is the company fostering the growth of the Nigerian sports and entertainment industry with the participation of fans, but they have also made it possible for the youths amongst these fans to see sports betting as not just a game, but a business. BetKing’s vibrant agent network creates the opportunity for thousands of young Nigerians to be their own boss, by owning shops that cater to customers across the country.

Recent initiatives undertaken by BetKing have been instrumental in making a solid impact in the lives of their agents and individuals in the societies they operate – all of which reiterate the company’s commitment to responsibility and supporting sustainable community impact.

