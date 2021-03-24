Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has finally arrived in Lagos to join the Super Eagles after a flight mix-up.

Iheanacho was the only player missing from the invited players as on Tuesday, March 24, 2021.

Pulse learnt that a flight mix-up held up the 24-year-old. "It was not his fault, the flight was not arranged properly," a source close to the Super Eagles told Pulse.

The striker finally arrived on Wednesday morning, according to the Twitter account of the Super Eagles.

With his arrival, 24 players are now in camp ahead of Super Eagles' upcoming games against The Benin Republic and Lesotho.

The 24 players include Enyimba midfielder Anayo Iwuala, Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru, who were called up to replace absentees.

From the original players invited for this clash, Samuel Kalu (injury), Sadiq Umar and Kenneth Omuruo (COVID-19 restrictions) are not available for the Super Eagles.

Camp activities

The Super Eagles had a busy day in camp on Tuesday with 23 players present.

There was a gym session in the morning and a media parley that involved Leon Balogun, Onyekuru, Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi.

Striker Victor Osimhen arrived during lunch and joined the evening training session, their first at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, where they will host Lesotho on Tuesday, March 30.

The Super Eagles will face the Benin Republic in an away game on Saturday, March 27. They will travel by waterways to Porto Novo on Friday morning. They will stay the night in the Beninoise capital, Cotonou, before moving to Porto Novo on Saturday for the game.

The contingent will return to Cotonou after the game and travel back to Lagos on Sunday morning ahead of their home game against Lesotho on Tuesday, March 30.

The Super Eagles are top of Group L of the qualifiers with eight points from four games ahead of the Benin Republic, who have six points.

Sierra Leone have three points while Lesotho are bottom with two points.