Italy's Kean joins Juventus after Ronaldo exit

Kean, 21, returns to the club where he began his professional career as an academy graduate on a two-year loan for seven million euros ($8.3 million).

Juve said in a statement the loan will then turn into a permanent sale worth 28 million euros, "subject to the achievement of certain given sporting objectives by the end of the season 2022/2023", plus a potential three million euros in add-ons.

Juventus announced the move while also officially confirming the departure of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who will join his former club Manchester United.

Juve sold Kean to Everton in the summer of 2019 after excelling in his breakthrough season in Serie A but he failed to impress in England and last season was loaned to Paris Saint-Germain.

He scored 17 times in 41 appearances for the star-studded French side, who lost their Ligue 1 title to Lille and were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City.

On Friday Kean was called up to the Italy squad after missing out on Euro 2020, won by Roberto Mancini's impressive Azzurri last month.