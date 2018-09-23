Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Italy's Donadoni in talks to coach Japan - report

Football Italy's Donadoni in talks to coach Japan - report

Former Italy coach Roberto Donadoni is in talks to take over the Japan national football team, according to reports in Italy on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Roberto Donadoni in talks with Japan say reports play

Roberto Donadoni in talks with Japan say reports

(AFP)

Former Italy coach Roberto Donadoni is in talks to take over the Japan national football team, according to reports in Italy on Sunday.

The 55-year-old former Napoli and Bologna boss has flown to Japan for talks, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The ex-Italian international midfielder -- who spent the bulk of his playing career with AC Milan with whom he won six Serie A and three Champions League titles -- coached Italy for two years to Euro 2008.

Donadoni has been without a club since leaving Bologna last May, after three years with the Serie A side.

Hajime Moriyasu took over as Japan coach last July after Akira Nishino, who led Japan to the last 16 at the World Cup, stepped down from the role.

Donadoni would be the second Italian to coach the Asian giants after Alberto Zaccheroni led Japan to the Asian Cup in 2011.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
2 Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins UEFA Champions League Player of the Weekbullet
3 Tosin Kehinde Made in Manchester United, will Tosin become the next...bullet

Football

Victor Oshimen
Victor Osimhen Super Eagles forward scores first professional goal for Royal Charleroi
Spanish football is confronting questions about the very essence of its national game, and where it should call home
Football Spanish football should be proud of foreign interest, says La Liga
Jose Fonte scored the opening goal for Lille as they won for the fourth time in six league outings
Football Ikone rocket boosts Lille up to second
Marcelo Brozovic snatched a last-gasp victory for Inter Milan in Genoa.
Football Late Brozovic winner rescues Inter in Genoa thriller
X
Advertisement