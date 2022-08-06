SERIE A

Italy star wants Victor Osimhen to become Napoli's leader

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian will play a key role for the Neapolitans in their quest for the Serie A title.

Victor Osimhen (L-F) will be Napoli's main man this season
Italy star Matteo Politano has urged Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to take up the leadership role at Napoli ahead of the new season.

Osimhen is Napoli's record buy, having joined them from Lille for €75m in 2020. Although Osimhen has scored a decent number of goals since he joined the Naples-based club, he has never been seen as one of the leaders in Napoli's squad.

Despite being the top striker in the squad, Osimhen has never taken a penalty for Napoli in a competitive game. In his two years at Napoli so far, Lorenzo Insigne has been in charge of penalties and the team's captain.

The departure of players like Kalidou Koulibaly could see Osimhen take more leadership role at Napoli
But with Insigne gone, Osimhen is expected to take up more responsibilities in Napoli's squad.

The departure of experienced and long-serving players like Kalidou Koulibaly and Dries Mertens will also see Osimhen become one of the longest-serving players in the squad.

With Osimhen's status as the top player in the squad, Politano has urged the Nigerian international to embrace a leadership role going into the new season.

“Osimhen must be calm and think about doing well on the pitch," Politano told Tutto Napoli.

"He is a point of reference, he must become our leader both on and off the pitch,'' The former Inter Milan star added.

Politano expects big things from Osimhen this season
Osimhen has already taken up a new responsibility ahead of the new season. The 23-year-old will replace Insigne as Napoli's designated penalty taker when the new season kicks off on August 13.

Osimhen and Napoli get their campaign underway on August 15 at Hellas Verona.

