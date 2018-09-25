Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Italy star Rossi proclaims innocence after positive test

Football Italy star Rossi proclaims innocence after positive test

Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi proclaimed his innocence and evoked the possibility of "involuntary food contamination" after testing positive for the banned substance dorzolamide, media reports said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italy's midfielder Daniele De Rossi celebrates after scoring a penalty during the WC 2018 football qualification match between Italy and Spain on October 6, 2016 at the Juventus stadium in Turin play

Italy's midfielder Daniele De Rossi celebrates after scoring a penalty during the WC 2018 football qualification match between Italy and Spain on October 6, 2016 at the Juventus stadium in Turin

(AFP/File)

Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi proclaimed his innocence and evoked the possibility of "involuntary food contamination" after testing positive for the banned substance dorzolamide, media reports said Tuesday.

Rossi, who has played 30 times for the Azzurri in a career blighted by knee injuries, tested positive following an Italian league match between his team at the time, Genoa, and Benevento on May 12.

Dorzolamide is commonly found in eye drops. Its use is permitted if the athlete obtains a therapeutic use exemption, although if not applied to the eyes, it could be used as a diuretic.

"I've always competed cleanly and this case will surely soon be settled," Rossi said in a statement issued by his agent.

"The positive test is linked to an involuntary food contamination."

The 31-year-old Rossi, formerly of Manchester United and Fiorentina but currently without a club, has denied using eye drops, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport daily.

Eyedrops containing "dorzolamide and brinzolamide, when administered topically in the eye, are not prohibited", according to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

It added: "The rationale behind this exception is these drugs do not have a diuretic effect when topically applied."

Rossi now faces a one-year ban by the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado), according to reports. Gazzetta said Rossi's case is scheduled to be heard on October 1.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
2 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet
3 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet

Football

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United star he will never captain his side again
The fractious relationship between
Football Pogba not to captain Man Utd again under Mourinho - reports
Newcastle's Rafael Benitez has been charged over his comments about Andre Marriner
Football Newcastle boss Benitez charged over ref comments
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has lamented the hype around individual awards in football after Luka Modric was named FIFA's Best Men's Player
Football Barca boss Valverde bemoans award circus after Modric wins FIFA prize
X
Advertisement