RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma joins PSG

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Gianluigi Donnarumma has left AC Milan on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma has left AC Milan on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain Creator: Marco BERTORELLO
Gianluigi Donnarumma has left AC Milan on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain Creator: Marco BERTORELLO

Paris Saint-Germain said on Wednesday that they had completed the signing of Italy's Euro 2020 goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a five-year deal.

Recommended articles

The 22-year-old, who saved two penalties in the Euro final and was named player of the tournament, heads to France on a free transfer from AC Milan. 

Donnarumma will be in competition with the experienced Keylor Navas for the goalkeeeper's jersey.

"I am delighted to be part of this huge club," said Donnarumma in a statment released by PSG.

"I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here.

"With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters." 

During his six seasons with the Rossoneri, the Naples-born goalkeeper made 215 Serie A appearances along with 16 Europa League matches and 12 Italian Cup matches (including the 2016 and 2018 finals).

He is the third player to sign for PSG on a free transfer this summer following Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum who were out of contract with Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inter Milan kick off title defence at home against Genoa

Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma joins PSG

Barca and Messi agree deal in principle: media

Euro 2020 final 'could have been abandoned': police

Plot thickens as Perez recordings target Ronaldo, Mourinho

Everton fans support me, insists Benitez

Racist abusers to be banned from football stadiums: UK PM

Arsenal boss Arteta backs Saka to ignore racist taunts

Wolves 'keeper Rui Patricio becomes Mourinho's first Roma signing