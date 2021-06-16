Italy coach Mancini hails 'well-deserved victory'

"Switzerland are a strong team. It was a very hard game. We could have scored earlier, but in the end it is a well-deserved victory," said the Italy coach.

"We played well, we wanted to win at all costs. They started well, it was not easy to win a second game in five days."

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini left the pitch injured in the first half with the 36-year-old holding his thigh.

"We hope that there is nothing serious, we will see tomorrow," said Mancini.

"Wales in the last game? You always have to play to win, we'll see.