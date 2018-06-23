Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Italian football legends take on refugee team in match for solidarity

Football Italian football legends take on refugee team in match for solidarity

Former Lazio and AS Roma football stars clinched a 4-1 victory over a team of young migrants on Saturday in a match to raise public awareness of the plight of refugees in Italy.

  • Published:
Young refugees capture the moment before taking on a team of former professional football players in Rome play

Young refugees capture the moment before taking on a team of former professional football players in Rome

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Lazio and AS Roma football stars clinched a 4-1 victory over a team of young migrants on Saturday in a match to raise public awareness of the plight of refugees in Italy.

Under the hot Roman sun, AS Roma legend Damiano Tommasi led his team including '98 World Cup winner, French national Vincent Candela and AS Roma star Simone Perotta onto the pitch.

Sporting sky-blue kits, their visibly awe-struck opponents, a team of refugees and asylum seekers all under the age of 18, were eager to show off their skills on the pitch.

Former Italian footballer Damiano Tommasi leads out ex-French player Vincent Candela to take on the refugee team play

Former Italian footballer Damiano Tommasi leads out ex-French player Vincent Candela to take on the refugee team

(AFP)

"I'm convinced that initiatives like these are very useful," said Marcello Mancini of the Italian Football Coach Association (AIAC Onlus) which helped organise the event along with the UNHCR and the Italian Football Association (AIC).

"The world of football can be a megaphone able to promote, especially among young people, values such as solidarity and openness to those who, through no fault of their own, find themselves from one day to the next living in fear and without any stability."

Beaming, taking selfies in the changing room and triumphantly celebrating their goal as the crowd danced and applauded, the event represents a moment of fun for the young team as tensions over immigration reach boiling point in Italy.

Italy's new far-right interior minister has cracked down on immigration, promising to stop migrant arrivals and speed up deportations.

"Sentiment (towards refugees) has been a bit particular, not only in Italy but in Europe in general," said former AS Roma star Damiano Tommasi.

"The 'other' scares us. And it is right to support these events that can help the inclusion because that is the future."

It is the second year that the Champions #WithRefugees match has been held between footballing stars and those integrating into Italian society.

The event marks World Refugee Day which took place on 20 June.

"It's always important, it's a good cause. There is always a pleasure and a happiness to meet again and especially for the charity, for the refugees," said former AS Roma player Vincent Candela.

"We know football has no colour, no borders. That's the good thing about being on the field: we're all together."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cupbullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet

Football

Relieved German players celebrate after Toni Kroos's winner against Sweden
Football German crisis averted for now, but World Cup holders have work to do
Spain's Diego Costa (R) celebrates his goal with teammate Isco during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group B match against Iran, in Kazan, on June 20
Football Isco urges Spain to stay true to selves in Morocco decider
Toni Kroos celebrates after scoring Germany's late winner against Sweden in Sochi
Football Germany rescue World Cup hopes with dramatic Kroos winner
Xherdan Shaqiri was born in Kosovo but moved to Switzerland as a child
Football FIFA investigates Swiss players' pro-Kosovo World Cup celebrations