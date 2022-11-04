'It was a really difficult game'- Mourinho wants more from Roma as failed Champions League sharks await

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Italian giants booked their place in the Europa League knockout stage, but Mourinho says tougher tasks lie ahead.

Mourinho says his Roma side will have to play better in the Europa League knockout stage
Mourinho says his Roma side will have to play better in the Europa League knockout stage

AS Roma managed has told his players they need to play better after they booked their spot in the round of 16 of the Europa League following a 3-1 win over Ludogorets on Thursday night.

Recommended articles

Roma went into their final group game knowing anything other than a win would see them drop to the Europa Conference League.

The Italian side started poorly as Ludogorets went into the break with a one-goal lead, courtesy of a superb strike from Rick in the 41st minute.

However, Roma came back in the second half as two Lorenzo Pellegrini penalties and Nicolo Zaniolo's solo strike secured a 3-1 win for the Italian side.

But while the result looked comfortable on paper, it was far from perfect for Roma as Ludogorets had a goal ruled out following a VAR review.

And with Champions League teams waiting in the second round, Mourinho has urged his players they would need to play better than they did in the group stages.

"It was a really difficult game, Mourinho said after the game. Ludogorets know how to play, they have people with creativity, pace, who can do what they did in Bulgaria when we lost and today on the first goal."

"In the second half, we came on with a different attitude and intensity. Nicolò and Cris obviously gave us something different, as it's not the same to face strikers like Tammy and Belotti.

"We turned it around, but we have got to play better, we are now up against the sharks who come down from the Champions League and need to do better all around than this," Mourinho added.

Roma will find out their opponents for the round of 16 when the draw is made on Monday, November 7. However, before then, Jose Mourinho's men have a big derby coming up this Sunday against Lazio.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Mourinho says his Roma side will have to play better in the Europa League knockout stage

    'It was a really difficult game'- Mourinho wants more from Roma as failed Champions League sharks await

  • Raheedat Ajibade nominated for October player of the month by Atletico Feminino

    Rasheedat Ajibade nominated for Atletico Madrid Feminino player of the month award

  • Victor Boniface stars for Royale USG against Union Berlin

    Victor Boniface stars for Royale Union Saint Gilloise in 1-0 home loss to Union Berlin

Recommended articles

'It was a really difficult game'- Mourinho wants more from Roma as failed Champions League sharks await

'It was a really difficult game'- Mourinho wants more from Roma as failed Champions League sharks await

Rasheedat Ajibade nominated for Atletico Madrid Feminino player of the month award

Rasheedat Ajibade nominated for Atletico Madrid Feminino player of the month award

Victor Boniface stars for Royale Union Saint Gilloise in 1-0 home loss to Union Berlin

Victor Boniface stars for Royale Union Saint Gilloise in 1-0 home loss to Union Berlin

Chukwueze avoids heartbreak as Lech Poznan embarrasses Villarreal on final day

Chukwueze avoids heartbreak as Lech Poznan embarrasses Villarreal on final day

Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor devastated as Slavia Prague crash out of Europa Conference League

Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor devastated as Slavia Prague crash out of Europa Conference League

Uzoho disappoints as Rasheed Akanbi scores 88th-minute winner, sends Sheriff to Conference League

Uzoho disappoints as Rasheed Akanbi scores 88th-minute winner, sends Sheriff to Conference League

'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

'You don't always get what you deserve'- Ten Hag after Manchester United's win over Real Sociedad

Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

Qatar 2022 World Cup: FIFA S/General allays fears of discrimination, sanctions

UEL: Moses Simon's Nantes seal away win against Olympiacos to qualify for round of 32

UEL: Moses Simon's Nantes seal away win against Olympiacos to qualify for round of 32

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final
FIFA U-17 WWC

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]