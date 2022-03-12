Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blasts VAR decision following horror tackle

"It's a very good example of the issues we have with VAR. Mike Dean sees the goal and maybe isn't even thinking about a red card as the assistant referee is looking for offside.

"Then there is an issue with 'clear and obvious, this phrase is the real problem," Klopp said.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was lucky to remain on the pitch when he recklessly stopped Luis Diaz with a flying kick of some sort.

Like many fans watching the game, Klopp was left bemused by the decision not to send Sanchez off, with the goalkeeper not even getting a yellow card for his horror tackle.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Everybody is asking me whether it was a red card or not, and when you get asked these questions, it means most people thought it was a red card. So, for what reason could it not be a red card then?

"The phrase clear and obvious is the real problem from my point of view. It should be 'wrong or right' not clear and obvious.", a rather frustrated Klopp said.

Although he feels hard done, the German tactician still believes in the use of the video assistant but notes that there remains much to be desired.

"VAR is part of the team of referees and not someone from the outside who thinks he might embarrass the referee with his decision. There is a lot of space for improvement that's for sure."

Liverpool cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday, with talismanic forward Mohamed Salah scoring the club's 2000th Premier League goal to seal the victory.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images