Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blasts VAR decision following horror tackle

Niyi Iyanda
Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the decision not to send off Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after his horror tackle against Luis Diaz.

Jurgen Klopp believes there is much room for improving VAR after Brighton escape a red card
Jurgen Klopp is unhappy with the lack of clarity regarding the use of video assistant referees (VAR). Klopp explained his thoughts during a post-match press conference while addressing the potential red card during the buildup to Luis Diaz's opener.

"It's a very good example of the issues we have with VAR. Mike Dean sees the goal and maybe isn't even thinking about a red card as the assistant referee is looking for offside.

"Then there is an issue with 'clear and obvious, this phrase is the real problem," Klopp said.

Robert Sanchez did not get sent off for his reckless challenge against Luis Diaz
Robert Sanchez did not get sent off for his reckless challenge against Luis Diaz IMAGO / Focus Images

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was lucky to remain on the pitch when he recklessly stopped Luis Diaz with a flying kick of some sort.

Like many fans watching the game, Klopp was left bemused by the decision not to send Sanchez off, with the goalkeeper not even getting a yellow card for his horror tackle.

Luis Diaz had to receive mild treatment following his Collison with Sanchez
Luis Diaz had to receive mild treatment following his Collison with Sanchez IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Everybody is asking me whether it was a red card or not, and when you get asked these questions, it means most people thought it was a red card. So, for what reason could it not be a red card then?

"The phrase clear and obvious is the real problem from my point of view. It should be 'wrong or right' not clear and obvious.", a rather frustrated Klopp said.

Although he feels hard done, the German tactician still believes in the use of the video assistant but notes that there remains much to be desired.

"VAR is part of the team of referees and not someone from the outside who thinks he might embarrass the referee with his decision. There is a lot of space for improvement that's for sure."

Liverpool cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday, with talismanic forward Mohamed Salah scoring the club's 2000th Premier League goal to seal the victory.

It was all smiles after the final whistle as Klopp embraced Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez
It was all smiles after the final whistle as Klopp embraced Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Klopp and his charges will hope to avoid further VAR drama when they travel to the Emirates stadium for their next Premier League fixture on March 16.

