'It shocked me' - Mohamed Salah admits surprise at finishing 7th in Ballon d'Or voting

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi lifted a record - seventh Ballon d’Or last November in Paris, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski coming second.

Chelsea's Jorginho, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Chelsea's N’Golo Kante ranked third, fourth and fifth respectively, with five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo finishing sixth.

AFP

However, Salah, who was in sensational form for Liverpool last season, only secured 121 points and had to settle for seventh place in the 2021 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Speaking to Egyptian TV channel DMC, he said: “It shocked me (on finishing seventh in Ballon d’Or voting), but there’s nothing I can say.

“No-one in the world expected that I would be seventh, but that’s what happened.”

The 29-year-old Liverpool star also failed to make the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 as well and insisted that there is no “conspiracy theory” surrounding his omission from the FIFA World XI.

AFP

“I do not feel the conspiracy theory, but there may be inaccurate choices, and there are many countries which aren’t popular with football knowledge and so far from it.

“I do not know their choices based on what, but I do not believe in the conspiracy theory.

“I don’t have the feeling that there is anything personal against me specifically in the FIFA choices, but this is the reality we are dealing with.”

Pulse Live Uganda

