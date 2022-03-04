'It shocked me' - Mohamed Salah admits surprise at finishing 7th in Ballon d'Or voting

David Ben
Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has admitted that he was suprised at his seventh-placed finish in 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Mohamed Salah has said he was shocked he finished seventh in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings
Mohamed Salah has said he was shocked he finished seventh in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah said he expressed shock after finishing seventh in the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi lifted a record - seventh Ballon d’Or last November in Paris, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski coming second.

Chelsea's Jorginho, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Chelsea's N’Golo Kante ranked third, fourth and fifth respectively, with five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo finishing sixth.

Lionel Messi poses with his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy
Lionel Messi poses with his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy

However, Salah, who was in sensational form for Liverpool last season, only secured 121 points and had to settle for seventh place in the 2021 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Speaking to Egyptian TV channel DMC, he said: “It shocked me (on finishing seventh in Ballon d’Or voting), but there’s nothing I can say.

“No-one in the world expected that I would be seventh, but that’s what happened.”

The 29-year-old Liverpool star also failed to make the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 as well and insisted that there is no “conspiracy theory” surrounding his omission from the FIFA World XI.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

“I do not feel the conspiracy theory, but there may be inaccurate choices, and there are many countries which aren’t popular with football knowledge and so far from it.

“I do not know their choices based on what, but I do not believe in the conspiracy theory.

“I don’t have the feeling that there is anything personal against me specifically in the FIFA choices, but this is the reality we are dealing with.”

Mo Salah is currently the highest goal scorer in the Premier League this season
Mo Salah is currently the highest goal scorer in the Premier League this season

Salah, whose Liverpool future remains uncertain, candidly admitted that he is thrilled with what he has achieved in his career at club level and on the international stage. " Salah said.

The 29-year-old Egypt winger who is currently the highest goal scorer (19) in the Premier League, will look to help Liverpool exert more pressure on league leaders Manchester City as they host West Ham at Anfield on Saturday, March 5.

