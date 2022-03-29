PREMIER LEAGUE

'It hits you hard' - West Ham striker Michail Antonio uses Will Smith’s Oscars slap to celebrate 32nd birthday

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to the strikers post, 32 years of age hit him hard: just like Smith hit Rock hard

Michail Antonio
Michail Antonio

West Ham striker Michail Antonio found a way to make his 32nd birthday hilarious and one to remember.

Recommended articles

The 32-year-old Jamaican forward, born on March 28, 1990, shared 'the perfect meme' - a photo of actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars - but put his face in it.

Antonio made light of the big story on Monday after Hollywood star Smith had retaliated against the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jade Pinkett Smith.

According to the post the striker made, 32 years of age hit him hard: just like Smith hit Rock hard [on the face].

Antonio posted the hilarious photo in appreciation of those who had sent him birthday wishes. "32, it hits you hard! Thanks for the messages people." he wrote while sharing the meme on social media.

ALSO READ: 5 famous footballers who were involved in slapping incidents like Will Smith did to Chris Rock

West Ham fans continued to send messages wishing their star striker a happy birthday.

As one Hammers fan put it: "Happy birthday! Keep banging in those goals and assists and age is just a number."

Another added: "Lol this meme is class and I share the same birthday as well. Happy Birthday, Michail!"

Michail Antonio
Michail Antonio Pulse Nigeria

And a third said: "Happy Birthday Michail you absolute legend! Can't wait to see you get back scoring, thanks for everything you do for the club. Have a great one mate."

Since joining West Ham United in 2015 from Nottingham Forest, Antonio has played across the Hammers' side, featuring on both wings and full-back before finding his home as the Hammers leading man in the attack.

The Jamaican has also earned himself the honour of being West Ham United's highest-ever goal scorer in the Premier League.

In 32 games for West Ham this season, Antonio has ten goals and ten assists. In his previous ten Premier League games, though, the striker has failed to find the back of the net.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

More from category

  • Michail Antonio

    'It hits you hard' - West Ham striker Michail Antonio uses Will Smith’s Oscars slap to celebrate 32nd birthday

  • NEPA takes light at Moshood Abiola Stadium as Black Stars of Ghana train

    NEPA takes light as Black Stars of Ghana train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

  • The Super Eagles starting line-up in the first leg against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi

    Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up in final showdown with Ghana

Recommended articles

'It hits you hard' - West Ham striker Michail Antonio uses Will Smith’s Oscars slap to celebrate 32nd birthday

'It hits you hard' - West Ham striker Michail Antonio uses Will Smith’s Oscars slap to celebrate 32nd birthday

NEPA takes light as Black Stars of Ghana train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

NEPA takes light as Black Stars of Ghana train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up in final showdown with Ghana

Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up in final showdown with Ghana

Super Eagles' best bet for success against Ghana is an extra midfielder, not more strikers

Super Eagles' best bet for success against Ghana is an extra midfielder, not more strikers

What happened the last time Super Eagles hosted Ghana at the National Stadium in Abuja?

What happened the last time Super Eagles hosted Ghana at the National Stadium in Abuja?

'Safe and Sound in Abuja' - Partey leads Ghana for battle against Super Eagles of Nigeria [Photos/Videos]

'Safe and Sound in Abuja' - Partey leads Ghana for battle against Super Eagles of Nigeria [Photos/Videos]

Trending

2022 WCQ

'They were unprofessional' - Osimhen criticises Ghana's reception of Super Eagles in Kumasi

Victor Osimhen is ready for the clash between Nigeria and Ghana
2022 WCQ

'Thank God' - Ademola Lookman breaks silence after debut for Super Eagles against Ghana

Ademola Lookman talks about Nigeria vs Ghana
2022 WCQ

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa wants massive turnout in Abuja for 2nd leg against Ghana

Ahmed Musa wants 60,000 Nigerian fans to show up for Super Eagles clash against the Black Stars of Ghana
2022 WCQ

Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen reveals why Samuel Chukwuze missed Nigeria's training ahead of the showdown against Ghana

Samuel Chukwueze
2022 WCQ

CAF approves 60,000 fans to attend Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Ghana

The MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja will have 60,,000 fans when the Super Eagles of Nigeria face the Black Stars of Ghana
2022 WCQ

'We are more than halfway through'- Austin Eguavoen bullish ahead of Nigeria's clash against Ghana

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa (L), head coach Augustine Eguavoen (C) and media officer Babafemi Raji (R)
2022 WCQ

We achieved our aim in Kumasi - Amuneke defends Super Eagles first-leg draw against Ghana

Emmanuel Amuneke has been acting alongside Augustine Eguavoen as the coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria (IMAGO/Photosport)
COMMENT

Almost 3 years later, Uzoho turns the tables on Okoye in Super Eagles n.1 battle

Francis Uzoho (IMAGO/Mykola Miakshykov/Ukrinform)