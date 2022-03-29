'It hits you hard' - West Ham striker Michail Antonio uses Will Smith’s Oscars slap to celebrate 32nd birthday

The 32-year-old Jamaican forward, born on March 28, 1990, shared 'the perfect meme' - a photo of actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars - but put his face in it.

Antonio made light of the big story on Monday after Hollywood star Smith had retaliated against the comedian for making a joke about his wife Jade Pinkett Smith.

According to the post the striker made, 32 years of age hit him hard: just like Smith hit Rock hard [on the face].

Antonio posted the hilarious photo in appreciation of those who had sent him birthday wishes. "32, it hits you hard! Thanks for the messages people." he wrote while sharing the meme on social media.

West Ham fans continued to send messages wishing their star striker a happy birthday.

As one Hammers fan put it: "Happy birthday! Keep banging in those goals and assists and age is just a number."

Another added: "Lol this meme is class and I share the same birthday as well. Happy Birthday, Michail!"

Pulse Nigeria

And a third said: "Happy Birthday Michail you absolute legend! Can't wait to see you get back scoring, thanks for everything you do for the club. Have a great one mate."

Since joining West Ham United in 2015 from Nottingham Forest, Antonio has played across the Hammers' side, featuring on both wings and full-back before finding his home as the Hammers leading man in the attack.

The Jamaican has also earned himself the honour of being West Ham United's highest-ever goal scorer in the Premier League.