'It has not been a normal day' - Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta admits, amidst Abramovich saga

David Ben
Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted the difficulties the Blues squad have had to deal with amidst the controversies surrounding the club as they prepare to take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday night

Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken out amidst the current crisis surrounding the London club
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted it has "not been a normal day" at Chelsea after sanctions were placed on the club.

The Blues owner Roman Abramovich has seen his assets frozen by the UK Government with serious implications on Thursday, March 10..

Chelsea travel to Carrow Road on Thursday night to take on Norwich City but will play without a sponsor after Three suspended their relationship with the club in light of the day's events and The Blues have also seen their spending power capped when it comes to travelling, player contracts as well as transfers.

Roma Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday morning
Azpilicueta, who has been at the club for a decade and is reportedly set for a move to Catalan giants Barcelona, is now the first member of the squad to speak following the actions taken against Abramovich.

Cesar Azpilicueta has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer
"I have to admit that this has not been a normal day.

We cannot control this matter. We come here and we're focused on the game and we know we have to fight for the three points. We have to forget about the stuff that is happening outside." the Blues Captain said.

Chelsea are looking to maintain their third place position with a positive result at Norwich and Thomas Tuchel's men seem focused on the immediate task at hand.

David Ben

