'It has not been a normal day' - Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta admits, amidst Abramovich saga

The Blues owner Roman Abramovich has seen his assets frozen by the UK Government with serious implications on Thursday, March 10..

Chelsea travel to Carrow Road on Thursday night to take on Norwich City but will play without a sponsor after Three suspended their relationship with the club in light of the day's events and The Blues have also seen their spending power capped when it comes to travelling, player contracts as well as transfers.

Azpilicueta, who has been at the club for a decade and is reportedly set for a move to Catalan giants Barcelona, is now the first member of the squad to speak following the actions taken against Abramovich.

"I have to admit that this has not been a normal day.

We cannot control this matter. We come here and we're focused on the game and we know we have to fight for the three points. We have to forget about the stuff that is happening outside." the Blues Captain said.