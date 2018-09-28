Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Isaac Success to give Watford more goals in the Premier League

Isaac Success Watford forward ready to give more after 2nd goal

Isaac Success wants to recreate his goalscoring form in the Carabao Cup when given a chance in the Premier League.

  • Published:
Success Isaac play Isaac Success has scored two goals in the Cup competition this season (Watford)

Watford forward Isaac Success has stated that he is ready to give more after he scored his second goal of the season against Tottenham in a Carabao Cup encounter played on Wednesday, September 26.

The Hornets were knocked out of the competition after a 4-2 loss on Penalties, but Success is aiming for more despite the exit.

Isaac Success play Success Isaac scored his second goal of the season against Tottenham (Watford)

The 22-year-old Nigerian forward scored the opener for Watford as the game ended 2-2 after regulation time.

Isaac Success stats

In a report on the Watford website, Success insisted that his side gave everything in the encounter.

He said, “We gave everything from the start of the game.

 “I think we were just a bit unlucky. I’m proud of the team. I’m just happy to be part of this great team.

Success Isaac play Success is eyes more goals with Watford (Watford)

 

“We fought really hard to the end of the game, and I just want to say congratulations to the players, and to the team in general for their efforts."

The Nigeria International who was on loan at Spanish La Liga side Malaga last season is optimistic of getting more chances in the Premier League.

play Isaac Success will hope to be in action against Arsenal (Watford)

In a report by Harrow Times He said, “My fitness levels are good and hopefully, I will be able to give more to Watford and the fans.

 “Week in week out I want to be part of the team and watch them grow.”

Watford Stats

Success who scored his first goal of the season against Reading in the Carabao Cup will aim to be on target in the Premier League when they take on Alex Iwobi’s Arsenal on Saturday, September 29.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 Victor Moses Chelsea manager says Nigerian is behind Hudson-Odoi to startbullet
3 Eden Hazard Twitter reacts to Chelsea's star goal against Liverpoolbullet

Related Articles

Isaac Success Watford boss hails striker for scoring against Reading
Isaac Success Super Eagles forward returns to training at Watford
Henry Onyekuru, Isaac Success Super Eagles stars score in pre-season games
Isaac Success Watford forward scores 2nd goal of the season in League Cup defeat to Tottenham
Isaac Success Watford striker scores first goal of the season
Brown Ideye, Success Isaac Nigeria duo relegated with Malaga
Brown Ideye Nigerian striker joins Malaga on loan
Nigerian Players abroad Relegation battle in Spain for Etebo, Emenike, Ideye and Success
Isaac Success Super Eagles forward joins Malaga on loan
Isaac Success Super Eagles forward to save Malaga

Football

The leadership in Turkey has, so far, been relatively tight-lipped over Thursday's decision by UEFA to award the Euro 2024 football tournament to Germany
Football Turkey press rages over 'stab in back' after Germany handed Euro 2024
Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich says Marcelo Bielsa's methods are similar to the army but the players enjoy them
Football Leeds marching to Bielsa's tune, says Polish star Klich
Diego Simeone is fighting to put Atletico Madrid back on track after a disastrous start to the season
Football Real struggles spice up Madrid derby against resurgent Atletico
Fans of Persib Bandung beat to death a fan from a rival Jakarta team over the weekend
Football 'Not about football anymore': Indonesia hit by hooligan violence
X
Advertisement