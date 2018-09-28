Isaac Success wants to recreate his goalscoring form in the Carabao Cup when given a chance in the Premier League.
The Hornets were knocked out of the competition after a 4-2 loss on Penalties, but Success is aiming for more despite the exit.
The 22-year-old Nigerian forward scored the opener for Watford as the game ended 2-2 after regulation time.
In a report on the Watford website, Success insisted that his side gave everything in the encounter.
He said, “We gave everything from the start of the game.
“I think we were just a bit unlucky. I’m proud of the team. I’m just happy to be part of this great team.
“We fought really hard to the end of the game, and I just want to say congratulations to the players, and to the team in general for their efforts."
The Nigeria International who was on loan at Spanish La Liga side Malaga last season is optimistic of getting more chances in the Premier League.
In a report by Harrow Times He said, “My fitness levels are good and hopefully, I will be able to give more to Watford and the fans.
“Week in week out I want to be part of the team and watch them grow.”
Success who scored his first goal of the season against Reading in the Carabao Cup will aim to be on target in the Premier League when they take on Alex Iwobi’s Arsenal on Saturday, September 29.