news

Watford forward Isaac Success has stated that he is ready to give more after he scored his second goal of the season against Tottenham in a Carabao Cup encounter played on Wednesday, September 26.

The Hornets were knocked out of the competition after a 4-2 loss on Penalties, but Success is aiming for more despite the exit.

The 22-year-old Nigerian forward scored the opener for Watford as the game ended 2-2 after regulation time.

Isaac Success stats

In a report on the Watford website, Success insisted that his side gave everything in the encounter.

He said, “We gave everything from the start of the game.

“I think we were just a bit unlucky. I’m proud of the team. I’m just happy to be part of this great team.

“We fought really hard to the end of the game, and I just want to say congratulations to the players, and to the team in general for their efforts."

The Nigeria International who was on loan at Spanish La Liga side Malaga last season is optimistic of getting more chances in the Premier League.

In a report by Harrow Times He said, “My fitness levels are good and hopefully, I will be able to give more to Watford and the fans.

“Week in week out I want to be part of the team and watch them grow.”

Watford Stats