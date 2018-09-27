news

Super Eagles forward Isaac Success scored his second goal of the season for Waford in their 4-2 loss on penalties to Tottenham Hotspur in a Carabao Cup fixture played on Wednesday, September 26.

Success scored his first goal of the season in the previous round fixture against Reading which ended in a 2-0 win for Watford at the Madjeski Stadium.

The 22-year-old forward returned t the starting line up named by Premier League Manager of the Month Javi Gracia .

Success who has found game time in the Premier League very difficult to come by took his opportunity to impress the manager in the cup competition.

After a goalless first half Success gave Watford the lead at the Wembley Stadium in the 46th minute converting a ball through to him from Kiko.

Dele Alli restored parity when he converted a penalty after Christian Kabasele was sent off and while Erik Lamela.

thought he had won it, Etienne Capoue scored in the 89th minute to send the game into a shootout.

Success scored his penalty kick as the first taker for Watford but they missed two while Tottenham converted all to advance to the next round.

