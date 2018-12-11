Pulse.ng logo
Isaac Success gave up Jollof Rice back to best at Watford

Super Eagles striker Isaac Success says he gave up Jollof Rice to return to his best at Watford

Isaac Success has revealed what made him lose form and the sacrifice he made to return back to his best.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Isaac Success

Isaac Success

(Reuters)

Super Eagles forward Isaac Success has stated that he gave up Jollof Rice to return to his best at Premier League side Watford.

The 22-year-old forward has become a key part of Javi Gracia’s side this season after rediscovering the form that made him one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe.

Brought in from Granada for about £12.5million, Success struggled to make an impact in his first season.

Isaac Success recently signed a new contract at Watford

During his second season, Success was sent out on loan to Spanish La Liga side Malaga during the winter transfer window.

In a report by the Daily Mail, Success stated the causes for his dip in form and how he has returned to his best.

About his lack of fitness, he said, “The coach didn't really believe in me. I wasn't fit enough. I wasn't ready, physically or mentally. Coming back from injury and all, I was frustrated. All the other players were really sharp and doing well.

Isaac Success struggled against Manchester City's defence

“It was difficult to get my chance and I wanted games to lose some weight and get back all I'd lost. My career stood still. Being alone, not feeling my future was safe, that worried me.

"Mentally I wasn't OK. It was really tough, and not knowing about the lifestyle side of the football in England, I didn't get it right."

He revealed that he had to do without Jollof Rice and African food to get back to his best.

Isaac Success play

Isaac Success

(Watford)

 

Success said, “The main factor was that I wasn't fit and wasn't working,' says Success. 'I made mistakes because I wasn't working hard and needed to concentrate more.

"I'll always be the same person but I needed to reduce everything I was doing and I've reduced it.

“I stuck to my plan. When you're fit it's more difficult to get injured, and if you're injured you recover on time.

Isaac Success play

Isaac Success

(Watford)

 

"So, this season is going well because physically I'm fine. I lost a couple of kilos and that made me faster and stronger. I feel sharper.

“I have a coach who believes in me and he gives me confidence and freedom to do what I want on the pitch.

“I was eating a lot of African food and it was a little bit heavy but I've cut that out and I'm on the team diet, eating with the team. Eating earlier at night, it's really helped.

Isaac Success play

Isaac Success

(Watford)

“All of this has been a big change in my career and I say a big thank you to the Watford family for believing in me and for keeping me - and hoping I can get better. I am getting better. I am grateful for that.”

Success has since signed a new five-year contract with the Hornets and is expected to return to action when Watford takes on Cardiff City in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Saturday, December 15.

