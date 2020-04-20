Nigerian forward Isaac Success and his Watford teammates have reportedly agreed to take a pay cut due to the financial loss the club is facing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most clubs in the Premier League have suffered financial losses since the league was suspended due to outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

According to reports, Watford players have agreed to a 30% pay cut to ease the losses on their club.

Watford had originally raised the prospect of players accepting a 35 per cent reduction which was quickly dismissed by the players.

The agreed 30% cut came after negotiations between players and the board.

There had been tension between the players and the board over the club’s failure to pay bonuses from last season according to Daily Mail.

Watford players turned down a 35% pay cut that was proposed by the club's board AFP

The Watford board was only able to provide around £2million from the £5million that was agreed as bonuses for their 11th placed finish last season.

Success has not been a regular for Watford so far this season with only seven appearances in all competition.