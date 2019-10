According to a statement by his football club, Austin Bold FC, the striker died on the night of Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Isaac captained Nigeria to the 2003 Fifa U17 World Cup held in Finland, as well as the 2005 Fifa U20 World Cup in the Netherlands.

He also played a key role for Nigeria at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and won a silver medal with the Nigerian U-23 team.