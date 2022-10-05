Is Victor Osimhen on borrowed time at Napoli?

Joba Ogunwale
The Neapolitans may consider selling the Nigerian when the transfer window opens in January for obvious reasons.

Napoli have not felt Osimhen's absence since he picked up a hamstring injury

When the new Italian Serie A season kicked off in August, Osimhen was expected to be Napoli's main man, especially after the departures of Lorenzo Insigne, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Dries Mertens.

The Super Eagles star had been at Napoli since his club-record move from Lille in 2020, but he was not the star of the team, with Insigne, Koulibaly, and Mertens all ahead.

However, following the departures of these players, Napoli suddenly became Osimhen's team. He became the leader of the pack, with the team playing to his strengths.

In fairness, Osimhen started well for Napoli this season, scoring twice in his first two games and recording one assist.

But just as it looked like he finally made the team his own, Osimhen picked up an injury, which has been his story since he joined the club. The Nigerian international has been out of action since he walked off with a hamstring injury in Napoli's 4-1 win against Liverpool.

Following his injury, there were question marks on how Napoli will replace his quality in the attack. But so far, the Neapolitans have done fine without him.

Since Osimhen picked up his injury, Napoli have won all their games, including the Serie A clash against AC Milan and the 3-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League.

But it was Tuesday's 6-1 win against Ajax in the Champions League that cleared any remaining questions. Luciano Spalletti's men looked fluid in attack as they did not rely on just one man.

During Osimhen's time out, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been Napoli's star. The Georgian footballer has been central to Napoli's fine form, with six goals and four assists in 11 games.

Supporting the Georgian is Giacomo Raspadori, who has been more than able replacement for Osimhen.

The Italian striker's partnership with Kvaratskhelia has made Napoli more fluid in attack, similar to how they operated when they had Insigne and Mertens in their prime.

With Kvaratskhelia and Raspadori, Spalletti does not have to rely on one focal point in Osimhen, which makes Napoli more fluid in their attack.

Obviously, Osimhen is the better striker, but Raspadori looks more like that better player and fits Napoli's system better, which explains why they have played better in the Nigerian's absence.

And with the team playing better without him, the Neapolitans may consider cashing in on him when the transfer window opens in January.

After all, Osimhen was linked with a move away from Napoli to Manchester United in the summer. The Neapolitans did not entertain the idea then but could consider an offer if the Red Devils return in January, having seen how they played without their Nigerian import.

It is important to state that Osimhen will definitely play when he returns, as his attacking threat is clear to see, and Napoli will also want to get a return on investment.

But with the way they have played in his absence, the Neapolitans could consider selling Osimhen in January if a big money offer arrives.

