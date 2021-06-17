RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Is this the worst own-goal of all time?

Steve Dede

Social media users say it is the worst own-goal they have seen.

Josue Duverger's own goal has made the news (Daily Mail)
Josue Duverger (Daily Mail) DailyMail

Goal goals are embarrassing for the team and more so for the player involved, and Haiti goalkeeper Josue Duverger experienced this with probably the worse you would ever see.

In a World Cup qualifier against Canada on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Duverger sliced the ball into his own net in an embarrassing fashion.

Losing 1-0 on aggregate, Haiti were solid, holding Canada with the score at 0-0 at halftime.

But they were let down by their own goalkeeper error.

The goalkeeper received a back pass, but the ball rolled past his foot and toward the net.

There wasn’t any danger yet as he had enough time to recover and clear the ball, but his standing foot made contact with the ball and sent it to his own net.

As expected, Duverger was embarrassed by the situation and immediately put his head in his hands.

Josue Duverger was clearly embarrassed with the own goal (Daily Mail)
Josue Duverger was clearly embarrassed with the own goal (Daily Mail) DailyMail

The clip of the own-goal has been shared wildly on social media, with many calling it the worst own goal they have seen.

Haiti lost the game 3-0 to progress to the final stage of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

