Is this the worst own-goal of all time?

In a World Cup qualifier against Canada on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Duverger sliced the ball into his own net in an embarrassing fashion.

Losing 1-0 on aggregate, Haiti were solid, holding Canada with the score at 0-0 at halftime.

But they were let down by their own goalkeeper error.

The goalkeeper received a back pass, but the ball rolled past his foot and toward the net.

There wasn’t any danger yet as he had enough time to recover and clear the ball, but his standing foot made contact with the ball and sent it to his own net.

As expected, Duverger was embarrassed by the situation and immediately put his head in his hands.

DailyMail

The clip of the own-goal has been shared wildly on social media, with many calling it the worst own goal they have seen.