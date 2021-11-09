Is there a big game hoodoo over Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan?

AC Milan and Inter Milan played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at San Siro, with both managers probably of the opinion their respective sides could have won the game.

There’s a feeling the Rossoneri were happy to take a point, while their bitter rivals wanted maximum points. Sunday’s stalemate keeps the current joint-Serie A leaders seven points ahead of Inzaghi’s men, even though they missed the opportunity of supplanting Napoli following the latter’s 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona.

Inter, on the other hand, desired maximum points. Not only was there an ambition to claim a sixth win in the last seven games against their fierce opponents but there was the need to close the gap at the top of the table to four points.

Buried underneath the broader narrative, however, is the ongoing failure to win another so-called big game under the new Inter boss.

Milan Skriniar bemoaned the team’s missed chances at the end of proceedings, believing his side deserved maximum points on the balance of play.

“Considering the chances we had, I see this as two points dropped. We created a lot of scoring opportunities and in my view, we should’ve won,” Skriniar told DAZN. “We need to make the most of these head-to-head clashes, as once again we dominated Milan today and only brought home a point.”

Unsurprisingly, it was a sentiment echoed by Inzaghi when speaking to the media after the encounter.

“The glass is half-empty, because we had so many chances and missed a penalty, so in my view, we deserved far more,” the Inter boss bemoaned.

“We were up against a great team who are deservedly top of the table, we’re behind them in terms of progress, but there is time to get back on track and performances like this will give us confidence.”

The upshot of Sunday’s draw is Inter have now played out draws against Atalanta, Juventus and Milan, while they suffered a 3-1 defeat by Jekyll and Hyde Lazio on Inzaghi’s return to his old stomping ground.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Italian media, and it’s becoming a stick to beat the Nerazzurri boss with, especially as they claimed 10 points in the corresponding fixtures last season.

Of course, the criticism is understandable to an extent, but it’s certainly not something to be worried about when considering the performances and flow of games to this point.

They deserved more than a point in their 2-2 draw with Atalanta — somewhat evidenced by their superior xG of 3.9-2.1 — conceded a controversial, late penalty at the death against Juventus and missed a spot-kick to edge in front on Sunday, which may have changed the course of the game.

Only against Lazio were the defending Serie A champions outdone on the balance of chances created, and even that took two goals in the final 10 minutes for them to be beaten 3-1.

Inzaghi’s team are at Napoli after the international break, where they’ll get another shot at one of the leading teams in the Italian top flight.

Luciano Spalletti’s troops are overachieving and have, at times, looked unplayable, yet Sunday evening against Hellas Verona showed there are chinks in this Partenopei side that battled to a 1-1 draw in Naples.

Antonio Conte's boots were always bound to be difficult to fill, but a statement win at the home of the current leaders will quieten some of the criticism levelled against the incumbent in Lombardy.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----