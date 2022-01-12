Is full-back Livramento Southampton's next young star?

Still only 18 years old, Livramento has already represented Brazil at the Under-18 level and he is widely tipped to be the next big thing to come out of South America's most famous football factory.

Is this player a local talent?

Yes, according to Betonmobile, Guilherme was born in Southampton and joined our academy as a seven-year-old. His parents both worked at Southampton University, so he’s been brought up as a Saints fan and has always wanted to play for us.

He’s one of those players who would happily spend all day on the training pitch and I’ve no doubt he will succeed at the first-team level. He’s a very versatile player, can play anywhere across our backline, plus as a left midfielder too.

Who is he competing against for a starting roster spot?

The biggest challenge for Southampton's newest player is to dislodge either Cedric Soares or Ryan Bertrand from their starting positions at left-back. Should he manage to do so, he'll most likely find himself fighting for game time with Nathaniel Clyne who operates primarily on the right-hand side of the defense.

A lot will be expected of him in the coming years, with many fans believing that Nathaniel Clyne will be sold when his contract expires in two years.

