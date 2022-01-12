Is full-back Livramento Southampton's next young star?

Authors:

Pulse Mix
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Livramento Southampton has been turning heads since he was first spotted playing his football on the grounds of Southampton University; and, last season, the 18-year-old made his senior debut as a substitute against Huddersfield Town.

Is full-back Livramento Southampton's next young star?. [saintsmarching]
Is full-back Livramento Southampton's next young star?. [saintsmarching]

His performances have also attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs - including Bayern Munich and Barcelona - but his current club has no intention of selling the talented Brazilian.

Recommended articles

Still only 18 years old, Livramento has already represented Brazil at the Under-18 level and he is widely tipped to be the next big thing to come out of South America's most famous football factory.

Yes, according to Betonmobile, Guilherme was born in Southampton and joined our academy as a seven-year-old. His parents both worked at Southampton University, so he’s been brought up as a Saints fan and has always wanted to play for us.

He’s one of those players who would happily spend all day on the training pitch and I’ve no doubt he will succeed at the first-team level. He’s a very versatile player, can play anywhere across our backline, plus as a left midfielder too.

The biggest challenge for Southampton's newest player is to dislodge either Cedric Soares or Ryan Bertrand from their starting positions at left-back. Should he manage to do so, he'll most likely find himself fighting for game time with Nathaniel Clyne who operates primarily on the right-hand side of the defense.

A lot will be expected of him in the coming years, with many fans believing that Nathaniel Clyne will be sold when his contract expires in two years.

----

#Featurebybetonmobile

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

Recommended articles

Is full-back Livramento Southampton's next young star?

Is full-back Livramento Southampton's next young star?

Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d'Ivoire: Kickoff time, Venue, Team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Match Preview

Equatorial Guinea vs Cote d'Ivoire: Kickoff time, Venue, Team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Match Preview

My grandmother would've awarded us penalty, Egypt coach blasts referee after loss to Nigeria

My grandmother would've awarded us penalty, Egypt coach blasts referee after loss to Nigeria

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players react to victory against Egypt

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players react to victory against Egypt

AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals game plan against Egypt, defends debutants

AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals game plan against Egypt, defends debutants

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 4 (Group E&F) predictions

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 4 (Group E&F) predictions

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)