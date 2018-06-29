Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Iran striker retires at 23 over World Cup criticism

Football Iran striker retires at 23 over World Cup criticism

Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun has announced his retirement from international football aged just 23, saying criticism from fans of his performance at the World Cup had harmed his mother's health.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iran striker Sardar Azmoun, seen here being consoled after the team narrowly missed out on making the World Cup's last 16 at Portugal's expense, has announced he is retiring from international football because of the toll on his mother's health play

Iran striker Sardar Azmoun, seen here being consoled after the team narrowly missed out on making the World Cup's last 16 at Portugal's expense, has announced he is retiring from international football because of the toll on his mother's health

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun has announced his retirement from international football aged just 23, saying criticism from fans of his performance at the World Cup had harmed his mother's health.

Azmoun, a rising star, who with 11 goals had been Iran's top scorer in qualification for the finals in Russia, drew brickbats from fans after he failed to deliver in last week's Group B game against Spain.

Expectations had been raised by Iran's opening victory over Morocco, which sparked exuberant celebrations in the streets of Tehran.

Defeat in the following game, even at the hands of one of the tournament favourites, drew an avalanche of calls on social media for Azmoun to be benched for the final group game against Portugal.

The striker said the "insults" had caused his mother's fragile health to deteriorate and he had decided to retire from the national squad to spare her the upset.

"I had to make a choice and I chose my mother," he wrote on Instagram. "It was the most painful decision of my life."

The loss of Azmoun is a blow to Iran, who had given a good account of themselves in Russia, almost snatching a last-gasp victory against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal that would have seen them progress to the last 16 for the first time.

Several Iranian sports writers expressed hope on Friday that the young striker, who plays his club football in Russia for Rubin Kazan, could yet go back on an emotional decision taken in the heat of the moment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Reactions as Germany are knocked out from group stagebullet
2 Odion Ighalo Angry Nigerians insult striker's wife on Instagram after...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cupbullet

Football

Umar Sadiq Gerrard admits he wants to sign Nigerian striker
Super Eagles
Super Eagles Players face quiet post-World Cup stay in Russia as Ndidi, Moses, Mikel leave camp while officials are stranded
Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Goran Bunjevcevic was confirmed dead on Thursday, June 28 at the age of 45.
Goran Bunjevcevic Former Tottenham Hotspur defender dies aged 45
Lionel Messi will be looking to fire Argentina into the World Cup quarter-finals
Football Messi and Ronaldo gear up for World Cup knockout phase