Inzaghi, Pioli, Spalletti or Gasperini: A new manager will win Serie A this season

Irrepressible Inter Milan lead the way on 43 points, Napoli and AC Milan are locked on 39 while Atalanta are only two points behind the pair on 37 points.

Unless Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus recover from an indifferent first half of the season to have a storming 2022 or Jose Mourinho turns things around with Roma, a new manager will claim this year’s Serie A.

In a sense, maybe this was likely given all the managerial changes that took place in the summer and particularly the fact Allegri was the only boss with a realistic chance of winning the Scudetto on his return to his old stomping ground.

Mourinho’s remit in year one in Rome is to guide the Giallorossi back to the Champions League, while Lazio were always going to face problems adapting to Maurizio Sarri.

Both trainers have won the league in the past — with Inter and Juventus respectively — but they had little chance of winning the competition given the squads they inherited and the absence of league titles in the capital—they have five Scudetti between them with Roma claiming the last in 2001.

Indeed, it is no surprise Mourinho trails former club Inter by a staggering 12 points, while Sarri sits in eighth spot in the table, 15 points adrift of the in-form Nerazzurri.

Simone Inzaghi’s work in guiding the current table-toppers to the top of Serie A is admirable having inherited a difficult situation in the summer after Antonio Conte’s departure amid the expected sale of the club’s assets due to the club’s weak financial position.

Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku left and while their replacements, Denzel Dumfries and Edin Dzeko, meant the Milan side would be competitive, nobody thought the former Lazio boss would have this side playing so well and opening a four-point lead heading into round 19.

Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli are one of two sides on 39 points and they showed with Sunday’s 1-0 win over Milan they are not going anywhere after a tough run of results and several injuries.

Unlike Inzaghi, the Partenopei boss has come close to the title before, pushing Inter in 2007/08 and Juventus in 16/17. On both occasions his Roma side fell short, ending three points behind Roberto Mancini’s side and four adrift of Allegri’s Juve in the latter.

Having experienced pain in each of the last two decades, Spalletti will strive to be third-time lucky in this one with Napoli seeking a first Serie A crown since 1990.

Stefano Pioli, despite managing in Italy’s top flight since the mid-2000s and becoming a fixture in the league in the 2010s, has hardly been a favorite for the league in any of those jobs. He is not the front-runner for this year’s title either, but his Milan side have shown personality since they emerged post-lockdown last year.

It has been baby steps under the 56-year-old, who has guided the Rossoneri to a Champions League return and seemingly battled for the Scudetto for a bit until they faded last season, but their progress has been evident. If Pioli claims the club’s first Serie A in a decade, it will be a vindication of his management of the group.

In fourth spot are Atalanta, who have commendably punched above their weight in the last few seasons under Gian Piero Gasperini.

The 63-year-old may want to avoid talk of claiming the league, but the effervescence of his team and the wider consistency they have shown means the Bergamaschi cannot be dismissed.

Saturday’s 4-1 defeat by Roma may have put paid to their six-game winning run momentum, but it surely has not ruled them out of the running for what would be a hugely stunning win for a La Dea side that has suffered 12 relegations and were in Serie B a decade ago.