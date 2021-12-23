Serie A: Inter end dominant 2021 top of the table with victory over Torino

Dominant Inter ends 2021 in style

Wednesday's victory over Torino was Inter's seventh consecutive victory in a row in the Serie A since playing out a 1-1 draw with AC Milan on November 7. The win helped Inzaghi's men to open up a four-point gap over the aforementioned city rivals with Milan sitting second on 42 points.

AFP

To cap off a year wherein Inter won their first Serie A title in 10 years, the Nerazzurri recorded their 32nd league victory in the 2021 calendar year. Coming very close to equalling Juventus' 2016 record of 33 Serie A victories in one calendar year.

Frontrunners for second consecutive title

Despite losing their Championship-winning coach in Antonio Conte, their highest goalscorer from last season in Romelu Lukaku, and marauding right-back in Achraf Hakimi; Inter Milan have replaced smartly to keep their title defence on track. In came Edin Dzeko, Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Calhanoglu to great effect, marshalled by the smart footballing brains of Simone Inzaghi.

AFP

With Juventus far off the race at this point and Napoli starting to show signs of inconsistency, Inter are in front of the queue to retain their title. Just one game lost in the league at the halfway point is champions material and the Nerazzurri will be hoping that they maintain the momentum when Serie A fixtures return in January after the winter break.

Impactful six months for Inzaghi

In the aftermath of the victory over Torino, Inzaghi reminisced on his first six months at the Giuseppe Meazza, stating that he had great confidence and hope when he took the job despite not being considered as favourites to retain their title back in July.

The former Lazio manager told DAZN after the match: "There was a lot of hope in me, then after a fortnight I got to know the group and the guys, then I waited for the international break and I had great confidence.

"It’s normal that nowadays it’s easy for everyone to say that Inter are the favourites, but I remember that in July that wasn’t the case. The guys did well, it must be an incentive for us from here on."