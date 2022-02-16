UCL

Build Up - Inter, Liverpool is the best game to watch tonight

Inter and Liverpool are set to provide the best viewing for football fans when they clash tonight.

Inzaghi and Klopp

Two of Europe's footballing giants in Inter and Liverpool go head-to-head in one of the ties of the round in the Champions League later tonight.

In one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, San Siro, Italian champions Inter will host former English champions Liverpool, in a titanic Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Both teams are former winners of the most exciting continental club competition and will go face to face in their respective quest to add to their Champions League silverware collections.

When they step on the san Siro pitch, it will be for just the fifth time ever in a competitive setting, with the Reds having the upper hand in their previous four meetings.

Liverpool has won three matches compared to Inter's one, which means this particular fixture doesn't know what a draw means.

Inter Milan will be without talented midfielder Nicolo Barella (L) who is suspended for the clash. AFP

The latest meeting between the two was at this same stage of the competition back in the 2007/2008 season, Liverpool ran away with a 3-0 aggregate win.

Both clubs come into this one in relatively good form, the hosts have only lost once since December 12, 2021, while their visitors have a similar record from January 2, 2022.

It's little wonder that there is mutual respect on display from both managers during their respective pre-match press conferences.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had this to say about the Serie A leaders;

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (right) attends a training session AFP

"[Inter are] a top-class team with a top-class manager. Probably the best team again in Italy this season. Very good organisation, very well drilled, creative on the pitch and good individuals. We need to give a top-class performance to even have a chance."

His opposition number, Simone Inzaghi also had some kinds words for his visitors, Liverpool, who he believes are "favourites" for tonight.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane (C) taps hands with manager Jurgen Klopp (R) after being substituted during a Premier League match at Burnley on February 13. AFP

"I think Liverpool are the favourites, but matches have to be played. We need to impose our style. I want my players to play with a free mind; it could make a difference in this match. The lads are determined to win," he said.

"We saw their matches [vs AC Milan] but we’ve also watched the most recent Liverpool games. They have great players in every position, a great manager, a great squad. If we miss a pass, they can counter at any moment. They have [Virgil] Van Dijk and Alisson who are great long-throwers. The two full-backs have great feet. They can cause problems on every part of the pitch."

Simone Inzaghi has guided Inter into the knockouts for the first time in a decade AFP

This match is surely going to be entertaining with both teams known for their attacking styles. Inter have scored 55 goals this season in the league, an average of over 2.2 goals per game, while the Reds have 61 goals in the same number of matches, an average of 2.5 goals per game.

As an extra spice, the game between them tonight will also see some players reunite with former teammates as both clubs have players who have either played together before or in Italy and England at some point in their careers.

