RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Inter fans furious with Romelu Lukaku for 'abandoning' their club; destroy his mural outside of San Siro

Authors:

Steve Dede

These Inter fans say Lukaku is joining Chelsea because of greed.

Some Inter fans called Lukaku greedy because he agreed to the move to Chelsea
Some Inter fans called Lukaku greedy because he agreed to the move to Chelsea

A slew of Inter Milan supporters has accused striker Romelu Lukaku of abandoning the club and destroyed his mural outside of San Siro following his anticipated move to Chelsea.

Recommended articles

After just two seasons with Inter, Lukaku is close to rejoining Chelsea in a £98million move that will see him earn an incredible £350,000 a week.

Inter Milan's main ultra group in the Curva Nord destroyed a mural created for the striker when he first joined the club in 2019 from Manchester United and accused the striker of being greedy.

Romelu Lukaku's mural in San Siro has been destroyed (Daily Mail)
Romelu Lukaku's mural in San Siro has been destroyed (Daily Mail) DailyMail

A message on the group's Facebook page to the departing Belgian striker reads: "Dear Lukaku, we expected more honest and transparent behaviour from you.

"But, despite the fact we protected you like a son, like one of us, you too proved yourself to be just like all the rest, going to your knees for money. We wish you the best, even if greed doesn't always pay."

The fans are also furious at Inter for allowing the Belgian to leave after both the player and the club claimed the Belgian would stay earlier this summer.

The fans directed a banner next to the mural towards the Inter hierarchy; "you have broken all our balls," it reads.

The 28-year-old scored 30 goals last season as Inter won their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Difficult to see Messi in another club's colours, says Iniesta

Inter fans furious with Romelu Lukaku for 'abandoning' their club; destroy his mural outside of San Siro

Messi set to complete PSG move after arriving in Paris

Southampton bolster attack with Armstrong

Tuchel tight-lipped as Rudiger welcomes addition of 'beast' Lukaku

French defender Raphael Varane has had his medicals ahead of Man United move

Money no obstacle for PSG as they reunite Messi with Neymar

5 young Nigerian players to look out for as the European football season begins on DStv and GOtv

Former FIFA chief Blatter faces third meeting with Swiss prosecutor