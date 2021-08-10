Inter fans furious with Romelu Lukaku for 'abandoning' their club; destroy his mural outside of San Siro

After just two seasons with Inter, Lukaku is close to rejoining Chelsea in a £98million move that will see him earn an incredible £350,000 a week.

Inter Milan's main ultra group in the Curva Nord destroyed a mural created for the striker when he first joined the club in 2019 from Manchester United and accused the striker of being greedy.

A message on the group's Facebook page to the departing Belgian striker reads: "Dear Lukaku, we expected more honest and transparent behaviour from you.

"But, despite the fact we protected you like a son, like one of us, you too proved yourself to be just like all the rest, going to your knees for money. We wish you the best, even if greed doesn't always pay."

The fans are also furious at Inter for allowing the Belgian to leave after both the player and the club claimed the Belgian would stay earlier this summer.

The fans directed a banner next to the mural towards the Inter hierarchy; "you have broken all our balls," it reads.